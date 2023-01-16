Woman refuses to drop her ex-husband's last name

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4OGI_0kGC7NUo00
Photo byKarolina Grabowska on Pexels

With a divorce rate of around 41% in the United States, it is no surprise that the issue of changing one's last name comes up often.

There are many reasons that someone may not want to change their name following a divorce.

In the case of u/TAlastname, that reason was simply the hassle, as she shared in an online post.

"My ex-husband (who I'll call him by his fake name Tony) and I broke up 2 years ago after 26 years of marriage. We have four children together... We ended amicably even more due to the circumstances (he is gay) and we divorced."

When they first got married, u/TAlastname legally changed her last name to be hyphenated, featuring both her maiden name and her husband's last name.

After 26 years of marriage, it's no surprise that her hyphenated last name was present on a lot of important legal documents.

"Honestly, it would suck to have to change everything, go to government agencies, pay for everything new, go to the bank to change everything, so I didn't want to take out his last name, but I introduce myself by my maiden name, only in the documents is it this name."

For two years, this detail didn't cause a single issue.

That is until u/TAlastname's ex-husband announced that he was engaged and would be getting married in the next year.

While at a party for their grandson, the topic was brought up.

"Our son said jokingly in the conversation circle that he couldn't believe that until today I hadn't changed my last name. I laughed, saying that I was too lazy to rush to change everything that has this name on it."

After that interaction, Tony continued to bring it up and told u/TAlastname that he thought it was weird that she hadn't changed her name back yet.

"He called me and said I was acting weird and a jerk by refusing to change the name, which he said was uncomfortable."

What do you think? Is it weird that u/TAlastname hadn't changed her last name two years after they divorced?

