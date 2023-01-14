Family gets evicted as they prepare for their 5-year-old to pass away

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

Each year, an average of 3.6 million eviction cases are filed in the United States.

Throughout the pandemic, that number dropped significantly due to the eviction moratorium passed by the CDC, but now evictions are on the rise again.

With around 36% of Americans currently in a rental contract, rising eviction rates are very concerning. At least it should be.

For u/unique_jaguar9688, nothing is further from his mind, as he shared in an online post.

"I (47M) inherited a property from my father 11 years ago. For the past five years I’ve been renting the house to a nice family with a young child (5M). They’ve been great tenants and there haven’t been any issues."

The fact that the family had been good tenants didn't stop him from being interested in making a little extra cash, however.

"He had a buyer who was interested and was ready to offer $60,000 over market because of the location. This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up."

The rental lease extends through March of 2022, but each year they had agreed on renewing it months before then.

Knowing this, u/unique_jaguar9688 reached out to the family and talked to the husband, Michael.

"To say that he was upset was an understatement. It turns out that he and his wife are currently in hospice with their son who has a terminal heart condition. The doctors have given him a month or two to live. I knew the boy was sick but I never knew it was so serious."

Michael told u/unique_jaguar9688 that they wouldn't be able to move out or find an affordable place to move to by March.

"The hospice where they are currently in residence is over three hours away and he thinks it’s terribly unfair that I expect him to sacrifice any of the time he has left with their son in order to move."

Knowing that he was putting the family in a difficult position, u/unique_jaguar9688 suggested that they hire a moving company, but Michael insisted that after their son's medical expenses, they can't afford it.

"My wife thinks that because of the money I’ll be making that I should offer to pay for a moving company and an Airbnb after they leave the hospice. I don’t want to do this because it would cost me a big chunk of the profit from selling the house and again, their situation is not my responsibility."

With the house selling for $60,000 over-market, commenters on the post were quick to call u/unique_jaguar9688 greedy and heartless.

What do you think? Should u/unique_jaguar9688 consider the family's circumstances and try to help them?