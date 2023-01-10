Bride calls her fiancé delusional for thinking his mom can run their wedding

Photo by Kyle Roxas on Pexels

Nearly 20% of weddings are called off during the planning stages. With an average engagement length of 15 months, there's a lot of time for things to go wrong before a couple makes it down the aisle.

One common reason that weddings are called off boils down to pressure from family members.

That was exactly the case for u/Lth35467, as she shared in an online post.

"My fiancé and I are getting married. He comes from a conservative family and his mom has been up in the wedding planning posing as "supervisor" to oversee and to "catch & elminiate" anything that could be seen as "offensive".

Issues with this setup came up as early as wedding dress shopping when her future mother-in-law told u/Lth35467 that she couldn't get a dress that didn't show too much skin.

"I showed my fiancé some looks I wanted to choose from and he gasped and said his mom would have a stroke if she saw "these". I in frustartion asked what should I do and next thing I knew but did not expect was for her to send me "looks" of models with almost no makeup or light makeup."

By refusing to consider any of the "looks" provided by her mother-in-law, u/Lth35467 sparked a family-wide argument.

"My fiancé came home and argued about how I'm planning on humiliating him and family at the wedding by wanting to look like a..."clown" and make a joke out of BOTH of us. I snapped and called him delusional to think I'll let his mom get a say in what makeup I should wear since it's my face. He said there's no such thing as "mine" and "yours" in marriage and that I'm clearly too "immature" for it."

What do you think? Should she cave and just look the way her future mother-in-law wants her to? Or should her mother-in-law back off and let her be on her wedding day?