Man decides to cancel vacation instead of bringing his step-kids

Romantic getaways are very popular for both new and established couples. A whopping total of 42% of Americans reported that a vacation with their significant other reignited their spark.

On the other hand, around 20% of Americans also reported that they went through a breakup while on vacation with their partner.

Couple getaways can easily go very well, or very badly, or, as u/throwaway5676511 shared in an online post, it can not go at all.

"For months, my fiancee was busy with her kids and work. She wanted us to go on a couple's trip and I promised to make it happen this month."

According to OnePoll, spending more quality time together is one of the top five reasons couples decide to take a vacation together.

However, it turns out that quality time was not what was in store for u/throwaway5676511.

"I went to pick her up on the day of the trip but was surprised to see my stepkids standing there with her... I asked what she was supposed to do with the kids and she suggested we take them along. I refused and reminded her of the kind if trip we planned."

The kids were supposed to stay with their dad for the duration of the trip, but couldn't because of a death in the family.

"She said circumstances "change" and she can't leave them behind nor find a babysitter so fast. I decided to just cancel but she begged me. I proceeded to drive off and the trip got cancelled and I went home."

After abruptly canceling the trip, his fiancé sent multiple messages saying that he overreacted and ruined the trip.

Commenters on the post were quick to decide that both u/throwaway5676511 and his fiancé reacted poorly to the situation.

"She wanted a couple's getaway. You planned one. Her ex had an emergency that left her with the kids. Instead of telling you that... she decided the kids were going and didn't consult you or even notify you... You responded to her unilateral decision with a unilateral decision of your own, canceling the trip without the two of you really discussing it."

What do you think? Was either of them in the right? Should they have taken the kids on their romantic getaway with them? Should they have found somewhere for the kids to stay for the week?