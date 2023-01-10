Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels

Avocados are one of the world’s most popular foods, but did you know they have some pretty strange and unique qualities? From their ancient history to their unusual uses, here are 7 weird facts about avocados that you probably didn’t know.

Avocado Trees Need Each Other to Survive

Avocado trees have a unique need when it comes to thriving: they need each other . In order for Hass avocado trees to grow properly, they require zinc and boron in addition to soil, water, and sunlight. Without a partner pollinating tree nearby, even the best producers of avocados won't be able to thrive.

The Hass avocado has become a popular and tasty fruit since its discovery in 1926 . It even contains double the amount of potassium than bananas! Not only is this superfood nutritious but it also has royal roots - it was used as tribute by Mesoamericans over 7,000 years ago!

Avocado Leaves Can Be Used for Cooking

Avocado leaves have been used for medicinal and culinary purposes for centuries . The Aztecs and Mayans used avocado leaves as a natural remedy for a variety of ailments, such as pain, diarrhea, coughs, arthritis, and irregular menstruation.

Avocado leaves are even higher in antioxidants than the fruit itself! Not only are they edible, but they can also be incorporated into many dishes - from soups to salads to sauces.

So next time you’re having an avocado-based dish or snack, remember that its leaves are just as versatile—and beneficial!

Photo by Matthias Oben on Pexels

Mexican Farmers Used to Trade Avocados as Currency

It may seem like a distant memory, but Mexican farmers used to trade avocados as currency. In the state of Michoacán in Mexico, where avocados represent a major source of income, it was not uncommon for farmers to barter goods and services using the fruit. Exports of avocados from this region are now worth an estimated $2.8 billion each year and have grown to become one of Mexico's biggest exports, even beating out tequila and beer!

Michoacán is the only Mexican state allowed to export avocados to the United States. In 2017 alone, more than 1.7 billion pounds of avocados were imported into the US from this region – fueling an avocado boom that has pulled parts of the rural economy out of poverty. The success has also drawn the attention of drug cartels who want dominance over the local avocado trade for their own financial gain.

Today, avocados remain a major source of income in Michoacán and continue to play an important role in global trade and commerce.

The World’s Largest Avocado Was Found in Hawaii

Recently, a family in Hawaii has earned the Guinness World Record for the largest avocado ever found! The award-winning superfruit weighed in at an impressive 5.6 pounds , breaking the previous record and shocking everyone who heard of it. The fruit was discovered by Pamela Wang of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and it is roughly the size of a basketball.

Hawaiian avocados are renowned for their giant size. Avocado trees are native to tropical regions like Central and Northern South America, but their fruits can be found around the world due to hybridization between different varieties - including West Indian and Guatemalan types.

Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels

The Skin of an Unripe Avocado is Edible

Did you know that the skin of an unripe avocado is actually edible ? It may come as a surprise to many, but the skin of an unripe avocado is not only safe to eat, but it’s also packed with nutrients and antioxidants. The skin of an unripe avocado contains magnesium, potassium, iron, and zinc as well as several B vitamins.

While it does have a bitter taste when eaten raw, it can be cooked with other foods or added to dishes such as salads or guacamole for extra flavor and nutrition. So next time you prepare avocados, don’t forget to save the skins!

The Word “Avocado” Comes From the Aztec Word for Testicle

Avocados are a popular fruit that is enjoyed around the world. What many people don’t know is that the word “avocado” comes from an Aztec word for testicle! The original Nahuatl Indian (Aztec) word for avocado was “ahuácatl” which translates to testicle. It is believed that this reference may be in reference to the shape of the avocado or its ability to increase fertility when eaten.

Even today, avocados are seen as a symbol of fertility and are often given as gifts during special occasions like weddings and anniversaries. Avocados are also used in many dishes as a delicious and healthy topping or side dish. So next time you enjoy some guacamole or top off your sandwich with some sliced avocados, remember that it all started with an Aztec word for testicles!

Photo by Markus on Pexels

California Produces 90% of the US’s Commercial Crop of Avocadoes

California is the top producer of avocados in the United States, with a seasonal estimate of 270 million pounds of avocados grown in the state each year.

In addition to California, other major avocado-producing countries include Mexico, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and Peru. The avocado tree is native to Central America and has been cultivated for millennia as a source of food and oil.

Avocado production has seen considerable growth in recent years due to the rising demand for this nutritious fruit. California is known for its ideal climate for growing avocadoes; hot summers and mild winters provide perfect conditions for harvesting these delicious fruits. As consumption continues to increase across the US, California will remain an important source of avocadoes on a domestic and international level.

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, avocados are truly amazing fruit! Not only are they incredibly delicious and versatile, but they also offer an abundance of health benefits. Furthermore, the interesting facts about this nutritious fruit just add to its appeal. Whether you enjoy them mashed up in guacamole or simply sliced on toast, avocados make for a fantastic addition to any meal.