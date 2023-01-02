Man storms out of Christmas celebration after his wife mocks their son

Photo by fauxels on Pexels

There is a fine line between bullying and verbal abuse, especially when it is happening at home.

What's more, when children are bullied at home, particularly by parents, they are more likely to develop long-term mental health issues.

It was this very issue that led u/throwawaythechicken1 to leave in the middle of his family Christmas dinner, as he shared in an online post.

"My son (15M) has what my wife calls a "deadpan voice". While I admit he doesn't show much enthusiasm when speaking, I think he has a right to express himself in his own way. My wife, however, insists that he needs to be more enthusiastic and vocal."

Sadly, a parent being disappointed about some aspect of their child is more common than you might think.

That feeling alone isn't necessarily detrimental to a kid's mental health, as long as it is dealt with properly.

Unfortunately, in the case of u/throwawaythechicken1's wife, that disappointment was not dealt with healthily.

"My wife recently started taking a different approach, which I can tell really bothers him. When addressing him, she talks in the most enthusiastic voice she can muster. She'll even go so far as to clap her hands and make facial expressions as she talks to him. "How was school today? Tell me all about it! Speak LOUDLY and with ENTHUSIASM!" (Think kindergarten teacher talking to her students)."

Seeing that this approach was embarrassing and upsetting their son, u/throwawaythechicken1 tried to speak to his wife about it, to no avail.

His wife simply told him that this was the best way to get their son to be more extroverted.

However, this approach quickly blew up in her face.

"We were celebrating Christmas at my sister-in-law's house and my son asked me to pass the gravy. My wife, in her usual enthusiastic voice, started saying "Say it with feeling, honey! Can you ask for the gravy with enthusiasm?!" I snapped. It's one thing to do this when it's just the two of us, but doing this in front of our family was too much. I got up, took my son, and took him to the movies, leaving my wife with the other family members."

After his outburst and abandonment of the holiday dinner, u/throwawaythechicken1's wife had an outburst of her own.

"She said that I was embarrassing her and that I was out of line. I told her that I was tired of her trying to "fix" our son's personality and that I felt this was a good opportunity to make a point."

Sadly, u/throwawaythechicken1's attempt to stand up for his son didn't go as planned, as his in-laws haven't spoken to him since.

What do you think? Was u/throwawaythechicken1 out of line? Or was his wife pushing their son's boundaries too far?