Woman gets called a stalker by her fiance's family because of the gifts she bought them

Photo by Kat Smith on Pexels

For many people, the holiday season represents a very stressful time.

Nearly half of Americans report that they would rather skip the holiday season altogether than deal with the stress that the end of the year brings.

A whole new kind of stress existed this holiday season for u/goldrule5896, as she shared in an online post.

"I'm engaged to Noah and this was the first Christmas I spent with his family... We're getting married in February and we're expecting our first child together in May. Being someone who has no family and seeing how close his family was, I wanted to make sure I showed my appreciation for them with the gifts I gave so I tried to get something each person would love."

She spent considerable time purchasing and putting together gifts that she knew her future in-laws would enjoy.

"I bought his mom a jewelry box that she had admired a couple of times after she mentioned never having a real one."

Like the jewelry box, the rest of the gifts u/goldrule5896 prepared for the family drew from conversations she'd had with each of them, and things she knew they were interested in.

"Noah thought they would love everything. He told me I didn't need to go to the effort I did (I spent weeks tracking everything down and searching for certain items) but he really thought they'd like them."

After all the effort she had put into the gifts, u/goldrule5896 was excited to give them out to the family.

"But when Christmas Day happened I could tell something was off. I spent the whole time worrying that I had bought them stuff they didn't like anymore or something. They said nothing."

The next day the family cornered Noah and asked what she had been thinking about giving out such personal gifts when they barely knew her.

They accused her of overstepping and became increasingly upset about the incident.

"The next day we saw them again and I apologized for the gifts I gave them and told them I would be a lot more mindful in the future. I offered to make it up to them. One of his sister's called me a stalker to my face and told me it was no wonder my family didn't want me if I was so creepy to do stuff like that. Noah yelled at her."

While u/goldrule5896's fiance supported her, the situation created a rift between him and his family, who continued to insist that she had been creepy.

What do you think? Should she have gotten her future in-laws' personal gifts? Or did they overreact?