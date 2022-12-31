Woman receives nothing but coal for Christmas from her in-laws

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osth8_0jzQWKkl00
Photo byPixabay on Pexels

Getting coal for Christmas is a long-standing tradition for those who misbehaved throughout the year.

Legends of naughty children receiving coal date back as far as the 18th century.

Today the tradition is used both as an incentive for children to behave, and a method to prank your family or friends.

In the case of u/virtual_ad_3893, however, the "prank" may have gone a little too far, as she shared in an online post.

After years of spending Christmas with her family, she and her fiance decided that they would spend the holiday with his family instead this year.

"I got a (rather pricey) gift for my fiancé “Dan” related to his hobbies, I got nice gifts for “Dan’s” parents based off of things I’d talked about with them before, and I got a small pack of chocolates for each of Dan’s other relatives (I didn’t know them that well)."

After arriving at her future in-laws' house, she was pleasantly surprised by the stack of gifts intended for her.

"However, once I opened the first one it was just a piece of coal. Everyone laughed, and I just kind of laughed along thinking it was a gag gift and that the other gifts would be different. But every single one turned out to be coal. All 18 of them."

She started crying, upset that she had skipped celebrating Christmas with her family to be treated this way by her fiance's family.

"Apparently this is a longstanding tradition in his family where they gift coal to newcomers who are celebrating Christmas with them for the first time. He explained that it’s just easier that way since all the relatives who might not know the newcomer well don’t have to stress over finding a gift, and it’s a fun experience for the newcomer as well."

After expressing how uncomfortable and upset this experience had made her, only for her fiance to put aside her concerns, u/virtual_ad_3893 left.

What do you think? Was it mean of them to give her 18 individually wrapped pieces of coal? Was she overreacting?

# family# drama# family drama# holiday# christmas

