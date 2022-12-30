Wife punishes her husband by returning his PS5 to the store

Photo by Celso Mejía On Pexels

Year after year, there are increases in the amount of money spent over the holiday season, and the number of returns made following Christmas.

Not every gift can be perfect, so it makes sense that around 30% of American adults make at least one return each holiday season.

For u/ThrowAway580964258, however, it wasn't gift satisfaction that led to her returning a gift this holiday season.

In an online post, she shared that she and her husband of three years each had a kid from a past relationship.

"My husband started taking away presents from the Christmas tree for the children that he bought them, when the kids misbehave. I didn't really get a say in it since he was the one that bought the presents for the kids."

After saving up for months, u/ThrowAway580964258 was able to purchase her 8-year-old daughter's dream gift, a Nintendo Switch.

However, the day before Christmas, she noticed something odd.

"It was sitting under the tree, then suddenly on Christmas Eve I noticed it was gone. I asked my daughter if she touched it and she said she didn't, so I decided to turn to my husband, and he said that she swore at him while he was trying to get her ready for bed the night before so he decided to punish her and take away the present and return it to the store."

Having spent her own money on the gift for her daughter, she asked her husband for the money he had gotten when he returned the Nintendo Switch.

"He refused, so I grabbed his present that I bought him- a brand new PS5 that he [knew] he was getting, and returned it, got my money back and bought my daughter her switch back."

After finding out what she had done, u/ThrowAway580964258's husband got upset and began calling her childish.

He shared what had happened with his family, who immediately began harassing u/ThrowAway580964258 with calls and messages reprimanding her for what she had done.

What do you think? Should she have returned her husband's gift to purchase a new Nintendo Switch for her daughter?