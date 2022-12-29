Woman calls her brother's girlfriend a gold digger on Christmas

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

The end-of-the-year holiday season is a time of increased spending for most households in America.

In 2021, American holiday spending was estimated to have been as high as $859 billion.

With this yearly increase in spending, money can be a tense topic around the holidays.

It was this very topic that caused u/golddiggergoogle's Christmas celebration to take an unpleasant turn, as she shared in an online post.

"My brother James, has a girlfriend, Lindsay, who he’s been dating for seven months. He decided to bring her to Christmas at my house (stay over Christmas Eve and leave the next day after lunch)."

She had met Lindsay before and hadn't had any issues with her, but that changed as soon as James and Lindsay arrived on Christmas Eve.

"When they arrived, Lindsay walked in and complimented my decorations (large tree in the foyer) and asked how much they cost. I was a bit surprised by the question but I just said “more than I’d like” and moved on."

It didn't end there, however. In fact, u/golddiggergoogle shared that as the night went on, Lindsay's inquiries about money and costs only increased in frequency.

"She asked my husband how much he paid for our house, my stepdad how much money he made in his previous job, how much my watch cost. She even googled one of our art pieces to see how much it sold for and started talking about how crazy it was that we spent that much, which frankly was very uncomfortable."

Feeling discomfort at the topic of money is a very common sensation. Around 56% of Americans consider the topic of money "taboo."

After expressing their discomfort to James about Lindsay's intrusive questions, u/golddiggergoogle and her parents thought that the issue had been handled.

On Christmas Day, they quickly found out this was not the case.

"At lunch, we were talking about plans for January and Lindsay loudly said she didn’t know how we could afford to do anything in January as she added up the total we’d spent on gifts, and then proudly proclaimed the total amount."

After sitting in silent shock for a moment, u/golddiggergoogle made a comment that sparked even more discomfort.

"I looked at Lindsay and said “you are the world’s most diligent gold digger. Seriously, would you like to be the family accountant since you’re already tracking expenses?” Lindsay stuttered out an apology and tried to explain but my stepdad just changed the conversation and we moved on."

Following her outburst, u/golddiggergoogle was reprimanded by her brother, who believed that she had been out of line.

What do you think? Were Lindsay's inquiries about money and costs out of line?