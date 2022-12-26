Mother refuses to allow her children to visit their grandparent's house

Photo by Element5 Digital on Pexels

Despite the negative health effects associated with smoking, approximately 12.5% of American adults were still regularly smoking in 2020.

Even those who don't smoke but have exposure to secondhand smoke inhalation can face serious health complications.

That possibility of secondhand smoke causing health complications is exactly what caused a rift in the family of u/TumbleweedCute7795, as she shared in an online post.

"I have told my parents over and over that I was done allowing them to smoke with my children in the house. They keep saying that they won't do it anymore and then they forget."

She is right to be concerned about her children. Exposure to secondhand smoke can cause ear and respiratory attacks and asthma attacks in children.

After arriving at her parent's house to celebrate Christmas, u/TumbleweedCute7795 found her parents smoking.

"So we dropped off their gifts and left. We didn't even get the kids out of their car seats. I called my dad from the road and told him that I wasn't going to expose my kids to second hand smoke even for one minute. I'm done. I grew up having to put up with that but I'm not doing that to my kids."

In 2018, around 25.8% of Americans above the age of three were regularly exposed to secondhand smoke.

As there is no safe level of exposure to cigarette smoke, staying clear of it is important, especially for children.

That is exactly what u/TumbleweedCute7795 decided to do.

"I told him and my mom that from now on they could smoke to their heart's content in their house and car but our kids would not be going there."

What do you think? Was she wrong to leave her parent's house on Christmas Day because they were smoking? Or should her parents be more respectful of the boundaries she set for her children?