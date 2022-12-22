Teenager sabotages her brother's TikTok videos because she's sick of being pranked

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNY8q_0jr58fql00
Photo bycottonbro studio on Pexels

Since 2020 TikTok has been increasing in popularity, with an estimated 80 million American users.

From dance trends to viral pranks, TikTok has it all.

For some people, however, TikTok isn't all fun and games.

As she shared in an online post, u/crafty-appeal7248 has been dealing with a less entertaining side of the TikTok industry.

For a few years, her brother has been making money from TikTok by posting prank videos.

"As his little sister I'm constantly having a camera shoved in my face even when I'm busy. He's "pranked" me by pretending to delete my school projects off of my laptop, throwing out my homework, study material and once fabricated a fake report card that he gave to my tech illiterate parents."

For u/crafty-appeal7248, however, the pranking didn't stop at home.

"He has also come to my work to "surprise me" and prank me which has gotten me in trouble with my manager until they moved me to working in the back and not up front with customers because he'd come in so much."

Pranking videos are very common, coming in third in terms of viewership on TikTok, with a total of 79 billion views in 2022.

To stop her brother from filming her without her consent, u/crafty-appeal7248 came up with a plan.

"With my money I recently bought a Bluetooth speaker and whenever I see him with his stupid camera I blast whatever disney music I can. Let It Go, We Don't Talk About Bruno. Anything I can because disney is vicious with copywrite and the footage is useless."

With her no longer being featured as a prank victim in his videos, however, her brother is experiencing a downtick in views.

This loss of engagement, and therefore income, has caused a rift between u/crafty-appeal7248 and her family, as both her brother and parents are upset about that income loss.

What do you think? Is she overreacting by playing copyrighted music to sabotage her brother's videos? Or should her brother be more respectful of her boundaries?

