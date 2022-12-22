Mother allows 22-year-old son to leave a wedding reception to bring back fast food

Photo by Emma Bauso on Pexels

Being a picky eater is not uncommon in children. However, it is less common for a person's limited food pallet to follow them into adulthood.

That being said, around 30% of people consider themselves to be picky eaters.

In an online post, u/houstonstan2618 shared about how she handled her 22-year-old son's picky eating at a wedding reception.

"My cousin was getting married and had a lovely reception with a nice buffet. “Johnny” wasn’t a fan of what was served so I let him leave and get some food. Word spread amongst our family where he was going and a few people asked him to bring things back so he did."

Upon returning to the venue, her son unpacked the food, and several other family members from the groom's side joined in.

"Apparently the venue and the family of the bride were appalled and I don’t understand why. It was a great party but he wanted something different and other people did too."

While u/houstonstan2618 defended her actions, people in the comments had a different stance.

One commenter, u/mencryforme5, explained why they believe this was rude.

"You and him made a big enough scene of the food not being to his liking that many people knew, and then he proceeded to bring back dinner for several other people, causing an even bigger scene that was highly disruptive of an insanely expensive formal dinner that you nor any of the other guests getting take out paid for."

What do you think? Was it rude for her to let her son leave and bring back fast food? Or was the bride's family overreacting?