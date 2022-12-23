Daughter-in-law gets upstaged after attempting to take over a family tradition

Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels

Passing recipes from generation to generation is a time-honored tradition.

In fact, 41% of Americans report having at least five recipes passed down in this way.

As u/tarrafs shared in an online post, this very tradition caused a rift in her relationship with her daughter-in-law.

"I have a tradition that every June and December, on the first Saturday of the month, I make a traditional dish from my country for my family and friends."

The dish, called Feijoada, is a beloved Brazilian dish that is commonly regarded as a comfort food.

Knowing that her daughter-in-law is a professional chef, u/tarrafs was hesitant to allow her to help make the dish.

"She gave advice on all seasoning choices and even though I said it's a family recipe, she kept giving her opinion. When that date passed, I made it clear that I would not like any more help (first and last time), she took it personally and our relationship became uncomfortable."

As the family tradition calls for the dish to be made on the first Saturday of June and December, the topic didn't come up again until December.

"I received an invitation from my son and Wendy to go to their house, because Wendy was going to make this dish. It was the first Sunday in December. To clarify, this dish is not something you can eat two days in a row, as it is heavy."

After this invitation went out, many family members reached out to u/tarrafs, asking if she would still be holding her usual gathering the day before.

She told them that she would be.

"On the 20th, I sent the "formal" invitation by message. My son called as soon as he received it, asking if it would be on the first Saturday and I confirmed and he started saying that people can't eat two days in a row and if I couldn't leave it for another week, because Wendy wanted to do it to get closer to the family."

The first weekend in December came and went, with u/tarrafs' Saturday gathering bringing in the usual group of family members.

Her daughter-in-law's gathering the next day, however, brought a mere trickle of people, much to the young couple's dismay.

Despite u/tarrafs attempting to garner peace with her son and daughter-in-law, they continued to send messages attacking her character.

"I don't mind her doing this, I encourage it, but yeah, I found the choice of dates peculiar, 6 months in the year and any weekend and she chose the only weekend that I always do something to do the same."

What do you think? Was it wrong of her daughter-in-law to step on their family tradition? Or should she have stepped aside and allowed her daughter-in-law to take over the gathering?