Ex-couple fights about naming their kids after Disney characters

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wup5o_0jlqkwiD00
Photo byPixabay on Pexels

Naming your children is an incredibly special job for a new parent. Popular names come and go and are often tied to pop culture trends.

This was exactly the case for u/aitanamespost, who, as she shared in an online post, named her daughter Elsa, after the popular Disney character.

"I am a huge fan of the movie Frozen, so when our daughter (6F) was born I wanted to name her Elsa and my husband agreed to that. I know it is a little dumb to name your kids after things like that but it is not an super unusual or ugly name, it is pretty and it means a lot to me."

She's not alone. In the year following Frozen's release, the name Elsa jumped from the 528th most common baby name to the 88th most common.

After getting a divorce, however, her ex-husband announced that his new wife is having a baby girl and brought up an odd idea.

"The issue with the new baby is that he explained to me that after he told his new wife the story behind the name of Elsa, she proposed that their daughter should be named Anna, so they could be sisters like in the movie. For me it is totally unfair that they are stealing my naming process from me like that."

Looking forward, u/aitanamespost argued that if she were to have another daughter in the future it would be completely unfair for them to have stolen that name from her.

After pleading with her ex-husband to reconsider using the name with no success, u/aitanamespost contacted her divorce lawyer, only to be told that nothing could be done about the situation.

"My sadness turned into anger and, in an impulse of rage, I called my ex husband. I told him that if they insisted with using that name, I would made everything I could to sabotage the relationship between our daughter and theirs, so they never were real sisters like Elsa and Anna. He got really angry and said horrible things to me. I immediately regretted saying what I said and it is not true, I would never do that."

What do you think? Is she wrong to want them to reconsider the name for their child? Or are they in the wrong for taking that name from her?

