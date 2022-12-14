Woman gets mad at her boyfriend for designing a house to assist his physically disabled son

Photo by Jakub Pabis on Pexels

Approximately 1 in 4 American adults live with a disability, with about 13.7% of adults having a disability that restricts their mobility.

With these high percentages, accessible architecture is important both in public and at home.

As he shared in an online post, the topic of accessible architecture caused a huge rift in u/total-ad-5352's relationship.

"1 (34M) have a 16 year old son. My son is paralyzed from the waist down and has been since he was 8. A year ago I got with my girlfriend (34). I live in an apartment right now but it's not the most accessible."

The Rehabilitation Act of 1973 currently requires that 5% of units in any apartment building must be fully accessible, so it's no surprise that finding an accessible home can be difficult.

"2 years ago I started getting a house built for us. For most of his childhood I've struggled financially, but I was finally able to afford to build a house accessible to him. I showed my girlfriend a plan of the house when we first started dating and she said it looked fine. We went to go see the progress a few days ago since it's almost done and we're almost ready to move in."

Knowing that his son loves to cook, u/total-ad-5352 designed the kitchen to be particularly accessible so his son could enjoy it.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, immediately went on the defense, saying that she was going to be extremely uncomfortable in the new home.

"She says she doesn't want to live with me if she's going to be uncomfortable forever. She also says that my son will move out in a few years so we don't even need to spend all this money on a house. I told her that we could renovate some things after he moves out but she doesn't want to wait that long. I said if it was a problem she could figure something else out to make her comfortable or leave."

People came to his defense in the comments, saying that an able-bodied person being uncomfortable is not comparable to the difficulty and discomfort experienced by those living with a disability.

What do you think? Does his girlfriend have a right to be mad about her potential discomfort?