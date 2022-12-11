Woman makes her mom cry by saying that she won't have kids

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM0JC_0je2dTmv00
Photo byPixabay on Pexels

Around 83% of Americans over the age of 65 have grandchildren. The topic of children can be a sore spot for many families, as more parents want to be grandparents, but fewer children want to become parents.

Telling your parents that you don't want to have kids can be a difficult conversation, especially if your parents refuse to accept that fact.

This was exactly what happened to u/Fit-Site-7177, as she shared in this online post.

"We had dinner at my parents' house last night for my dad's b-day and of course the main topic wasn't my dad's b-day but when me and hubby are going to give them grandkids. We politely told them we aren't planning on having kids and asked to discuss something else. They went on a rant about how bad they want grandkids and we are horrible for denying them that."

Even though her parents had known for a long time that she didn't intend to have kids, they continued to push the issue.

"Usually I will try to change the topic or just leave early but last night I had enough so I told them that my decision is final and if they keep pressing I will cut them off completely because I was sick of being disrespected so they either accept and respect my decision or they wouldn't have a relationship with me anymore."

After years of having a tumultuous relationship with her parents, this seemed to push them over the edge emotionally.

"My mom started crying and my dad got mad and started screaming profanities at me for upsetting my mom but my husband stood up and yelled louder that if he ever raises his voice at me he will need a new set of teeth. Then we left."

Texts and calls from other family members confirmed that her parents had immediately shared what had happened, emphasizing how upset her mother had gotten.

Unfortunately, this type of reaction is the case for many couples, especially recently, as over 1 in 5 adults don't want to have kids.

What do you think? Are her parents wrong to be upset about their choice to not have kids? Or should she have considered her parents' feelings when making that decision?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# drama# family drama# children# pregnancy

Comments / 36

Published by

I have been writing and editing on a freelance basis for over 5 years. I write about the things that are important to me.

St Paul, MN
1877 followers

More from Kathryn Lee

Woman gets mad at her boyfriend for designing a house to assist his physically disabled son

Approximately 1 in 4 American adults live with a disability, with about 13.7% of adults having a disability that restricts their mobility. With these high percentages, accessible architecture is important both in public and at home.

Read full story
53 comments

Woman files for divorce over her pet opossum

Over 90.5 million American households own a pet, making pets extremely common. While cats and dogs make up the majority of pets owned, there are many other animals kept as pets.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman uses fake pregnancy test to catch mother-in-law snooping

Personal boundaries are incredibly important to a person's mental health, especially in delicate relationships. Maintaining personal boundaries is not always easy, especially when you're related to someone. Because of this, many people have problems with their in-laws.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman sues her niece over a $20K coat

Money is a topic that can tear a family apart. In fact, money is one of the top reasons for fighting between family members. It is no surprise, therefore, that the topic of money can bring about a lot of family drama.

Read full story
54 comments

Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety

General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.

Read full story
2 comments

Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused

Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S. With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman steals her cat back from her family

Cats are a very popular pet in the U.S. with about 24.5% of households owning at least one. One of the main reasons cats are such popular pets is how comforting they can be, and how attached they often become to their owners.

Read full story
7 comments

New Taylor Swift album "Midnights" sets records

Taylor Swift has achieved a number of impressive milestones with the release of her latest album, Midnights. The album set an all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in the U.S.

Read full story

A history of gaslighting and how to deal with it

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who constantly twists the truth or manipulates the facts to make you feel like you’re crazy? If so, then you may have experienced gaslighting. But what is gaslighting exactly, and why is it so important to be aware of? Let’s dive into the history of this term and discuss how to protect yourself from its effects.

Read full story

Man refuses to stop drinking around his pregnant wife

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a couple's life. It is full of hope and anticipation for the future. But sometimes there are hiccups. One such hurdle for many couples is alcohol.

Read full story
8 comments

How Black Friday 2022 shattered records

Every year, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. People line up outside stores at ungodly hours, hoping to snag a great deal on something they’ve had their eye on. This year, Black Friday quickly became one of the most successful in history. Let’s take a look at how it all went down.

Read full story

Scientists share that bacon has health benefits

Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.

Read full story
77 comments

Bride yells at her father at the wedding

With around 6,200 weddings taking place daily in the U.S. it's not surprising to find out that many contain some sort of family squabble. Unfortunately, this was the case for u/lj300, who shared a particularly dramatic story from her wedding day.

Read full story
18 comments

Man says he will not allow his wife's mother to move in with them

With divorce rates constantly on the rise, it is no surprise that family drama is too. This was the very experience of u/justme_florida, as he shared in an online post. "My MIL has been contemplating divorce from my wife’s step dad for years and thinks she’s finally going to start the process within a couple months. She asked us if she could live with us for a few months while she begins her new life."

Read full story
44 comments

Man refuses to pay at a kid's charity lemonade stand

Lemonade stands used to be a staple of street corners in the summer, but they are now a rarity. It is currently illegal to operate a lemonade stand in 36 U.S. states. There are permits to be acquired and fees to be paid, making the summer pastime a thing of the past.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman refuses to take part in boyfriend's family tradition

Thanksgiving festivities are very popular in the U.S. with over 97% of Americans reporting that they celebrate the holiday. As with many family gatherings, the combination of good food and flowing alcohol often leads to drama.

Read full story
79 comments

Bride calls the police to her wedding over theft

Drama at weddings is a very common occurrence. In fact, research shows that about 20% of weddings are called off late in the planning stages. It makes sense. Weddings are very emotionally charged events and there are bound to be a few hiccups.

Read full story
75 comments

Woman refuses her ex-husband’s daughter on Christmas

Around 33% of marriages end in divorce. Oftentimes that divorce then leads to custody issues. This was the case for u/Christmas_Joy231. But, as she shared in a post, this custody issue was the opposite of what you’d expect.

Read full story
47 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their Doors

As the holiday season approaches many people are once again getting ready to turn toward their favorite discount stores to save a few dollars. Shoppers in Minneapolis, MN, however, are going to have to find a new place to purchase their holiday gifts for loved ones or themselves.

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy