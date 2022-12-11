Woman makes her mom cry by saying that she won't have kids

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

Around 83% of Americans over the age of 65 have grandchildren. The topic of children can be a sore spot for many families, as more parents want to be grandparents, but fewer children want to become parents.

Telling your parents that you don't want to have kids can be a difficult conversation, especially if your parents refuse to accept that fact.

This was exactly what happened to u/Fit-Site-7177, as she shared in this online post.

"We had dinner at my parents' house last night for my dad's b-day and of course the main topic wasn't my dad's b-day but when me and hubby are going to give them grandkids. We politely told them we aren't planning on having kids and asked to discuss something else. They went on a rant about how bad they want grandkids and we are horrible for denying them that."

Even though her parents had known for a long time that she didn't intend to have kids, they continued to push the issue.

"Usually I will try to change the topic or just leave early but last night I had enough so I told them that my decision is final and if they keep pressing I will cut them off completely because I was sick of being disrespected so they either accept and respect my decision or they wouldn't have a relationship with me anymore."

After years of having a tumultuous relationship with her parents, this seemed to push them over the edge emotionally.

"My mom started crying and my dad got mad and started screaming profanities at me for upsetting my mom but my husband stood up and yelled louder that if he ever raises his voice at me he will need a new set of teeth. Then we left."

Texts and calls from other family members confirmed that her parents had immediately shared what had happened, emphasizing how upset her mother had gotten.

Unfortunately, this type of reaction is the case for many couples, especially recently, as over 1 in 5 adults don't want to have kids.

What do you think? Are her parents wrong to be upset about their choice to not have kids? Or should she have considered her parents' feelings when making that decision?