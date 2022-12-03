Woman sues her niece over a $20K coat

Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

Money is a topic that can tear a family apart. In fact, money is one of the top reasons for fighting between family members.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the topic of money can bring about a lot of family drama.

This is exactly what happened to u/throooowaaaayt, as she shared in an online post.

“My MIL gifted me a coat that is worth more than $20k… I didn't know how much it was (I knew it was expensive, but I thought maybe $3k at most). I was visiting my sister last January when my niece saw it, she googled the brand and showed me how much it really was.”

After finding out that the coat was worth $20,000, she decided that she wouldn’t regularly wear it so that it wouldn’t get ruined.

“Last week, I wore it while visiting my sister. While I was putting it back on to leave, I felt something go splat on my back, then my niece started cackling and the smell of paint hit me.”

The 16-year-old was immediately grounded for a week for the stunt, but the situation quickly became worse.

“While I was in my car, still in shock BTW, I got an alert that my niece posted a reel, it was of her doing a prank on me, and she said "I'm going to hit my aunt's $20k coat with a paint filled balloon to see how she reacts".”

Her niece had intentionally ruined her $20K coat for online views.

After sending the video to her sister, she reached out to discuss her niece paying for the ruined coat.

“We did not reach an agreement, so I told her that I will be suing, and reminded her that I have video evidence that her daughter A) did it on purpose for online clout and B) knew exactly how expensive it was.”

What do you think? Is she wrong to sue her sister and niece over a $20K coat?