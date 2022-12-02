Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety

Photo by Alex Green on Pexels

General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S.

With mental health issues increasing on a global level , it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.

One such story is told by u/throwawaysoon127492 in an online post about her daughter, Eden's struggle with mental illness.

"She was having some abdominal pain, she could barely keep anything down, and she would faint too. She was exhausted 24/7, and she barely did anything other than sleep and study."

With the stigma surrounding mental health conditions, nearly 40% of mental health needs go unmet.

This family sought medical attention since the symptoms seemed physical, not mental.

As it turned out, her daughter, along with 77% of people with anxiety, was experiencing stress so bad it was affecting her physical health.

"Eden has always been a worrier, she panics about everything only for it to turn out just fine in the end, she overthinks all the time. So I told her that if she didn’t like feeling so awful all of the time, she needed to get out of her own head and try not to worry 24/7."

The idea of fixing mental health problems by removing stress from your life is a common misconception , as was pointed out to u/throwawaysoon127492 by her daughter.

"She got upset and told me that it wasn’t just something that was “in her head”, that it’s causing her physical issues and that it’s going to take more than just trying not to worry about things to make it stop."

What do you think? Was it wrong of her to dismiss her daughters' mental illness so quickly?