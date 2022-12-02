Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused

Photo by Life Of Pix on Pexels

Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S.

With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.

Even low-damage car accidents are not fun to deal with as they often make insurance premiums rise.

In the case of u/legal-aardvark-7367, a rising insurance premium turned out to be the least of his worries, as he shared in an online post.

“I recently got into a car accident. I totally acknowledge I was at fault. My car was a total loss, and the person I hit had a lot of scratches and a bump but still drivable (my car was a prius, she had a much larger truck)? She had three young kids with her and was really hesitant to call the police during the accident and asked if I could cover the damage out of pocket.”

While tempted to not involve insurance companies, he decided that it was better to call the police to make sure that both parties were covered legally.

An estimated 10 million vehicle accidents each year go unreported according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“After we called the police, and they asked for our license/ registration/ etc, it turns out the woman was driving without a license, which is illegal in my state. She was using her husband's car. He had insurance on the car, so we exchanged info. The police also told me she was getting cited for driving without a license with three young kids in the car.”

Following the accident, both parties had vehicle damage and legal issues to deal with, but it all came to a head when the husband of the other driver called u/legal-aardvark-7367.

“I got a call today from the woman's husband telling me that insurance was refusing to pay out because he had knowingly given his permission for someone unlicensed to drive his vehicle. Additionally, they were heavily fined and charged with a misdemeanor.”

The woman’s husband went on to tell him that they are a low-income family and that the court fines and cost of fixing their vehicle would be very difficult for them to pay.

“He asked me to help him fight with insurance and for assistance with court costs since I was at fault in the accident and no one would've found out if I hadn't caused the accident.”

With over 28 million uninsured drivers in the U.S., this is far from the only situation like this.

What do you think? Should he have paid for the vehicle damage and court fees?