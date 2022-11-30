New Taylor Swift album "Midnights" sets records

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQRLS_0jS8F8el00
Photo byRaphael LovaskilashonUnsplash

Taylor Swift has achieved a number of impressive milestones with the release of her latest album, Midnights. The album set an all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in the U.S.

Additionally, Swift broke vinyl album records by reaching almost 500,000 copies on release day, three times as much as Harry Styles' Harry's House sold in its first week.

Midnights also made history by becoming the first artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart to occupy nine spots in the top 10 on both Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.. On top of that, it broke Modern-Era Vinyl Sales Record with over 500 thousand copies sold on its release day and shattered Spotify's single-day streaming record for an album with 184.6 million streams!

With all these amazing feats, Taylor Swift has cemented her status as one of the most successful artists this generation has seen!

Critical Reception

Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, has been met with universal acclaim from critics. The 13-track record explores the familiar subject of how Taylor is perceived and takes listeners on a journey through her source material.

The album features a return to pop sound for Swift after her two previous folklorian albums and experiments with a new electronic sound. Critics have praised it for its subtlety and emotion, as well as its potential hit songs such as 'Gold Rush'.

Fan Reactions

Swift's fans have also reacted positively to the album, praising the singer-songwriter's ability to capture the essence of her experiences and share them with listeners in an intimate way. The collection currently holds an 85 out of 100 score on Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim from critics.

Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' have been nothing short of ecstatic as fans have praised its 'intensity,' 'highs and lows' and 'ebbs and flows.'

Overall, Taylor Swift's Midnights has been widely praised by both critics and fans alike. The album is a testament to Swift's artistry and ability to capture emotion through her music. With its subtlety and emotional depth, it is sure to be remembered for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfVlo_0jS8F8el00
Photo byChaz McGregor on UnsplashonUnsplash

Upcoming Tour

In addition to the new album, Swift also surprised fans with a stadium tour announcement set to begin in 2023. With many details still under wraps, all that is known is that it will be an expansive U.S. tour full of music from Midnights and other fan favorites.

Swift made her big announcement at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The news was met with much excitement from fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer/songwriter for months now.

Fans can look forward to hearing songs from Midnights as part of Taylor’s upcoming tour when it starts next year! Until then, they can enjoy the chart-topping sounds of Midnights online now.

Midnights not only set records but delighted her fans with an amazing set of songs that showcased Swift's creativity and artistry. From upbeat bops to heartfelt ballads, this album truly captured what makes Taylor Swift so special and loved by millions around the world.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# taylor swift# midnights# trending# music# album

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing and editing on a freelance basis for over 5 years. I write about the things that are important to me.

St Paul, MN
1526 followers

More from Kathryn Lee

Woman sues her niece over a $20K coat

Money is a topic that can tear a family apart. In fact, money is one of the top reasons for fighting between family members. It is no surprise, therefore, that the topic of money can bring about a lot of family drama.

Read full story
6 comments

Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety

General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.

Read full story
2 comments

Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused

Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S. With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman steals her cat back from her family

Cats are a very popular pet in the U.S. with about 24.5% of households owning at least one. One of the main reasons cats are such popular pets is how comforting they can be, and how attached they often become to their owners.

Read full story
8 comments

A history of gaslighting and how to deal with it

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who constantly twists the truth or manipulates the facts to make you feel like you’re crazy? If so, then you may have experienced gaslighting. But what is gaslighting exactly, and why is it so important to be aware of? Let’s dive into the history of this term and discuss how to protect yourself from its effects.

Read full story

Man refuses to stop drinking around his pregnant wife

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a couple's life. It is full of hope and anticipation for the future. But sometimes there are hiccups. One such hurdle for many couples is alcohol.

Read full story
8 comments

How Black Friday 2022 shattered records

Every year, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. People line up outside stores at ungodly hours, hoping to snag a great deal on something they’ve had their eye on. This year, Black Friday quickly became one of the most successful in history. Let’s take a look at how it all went down.

Read full story

Scientists share that bacon has health benefits

Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.

Read full story
62 comments

Bride yells at her father at the wedding

With around 6,200 weddings taking place daily in the U.S. it's not surprising to find out that many contain some sort of family squabble. Unfortunately, this was the case for u/lj300, who shared a particularly dramatic story from her wedding day.

Read full story
18 comments

Man says he will not allow his wife's mother to move in with them

With divorce rates constantly on the rise, it is no surprise that family drama is too. This was the very experience of u/justme_florida, as he shared in an online post. "My MIL has been contemplating divorce from my wife’s step dad for years and thinks she’s finally going to start the process within a couple months. She asked us if she could live with us for a few months while she begins her new life."

Read full story
41 comments

Man refuses to pay at a kid's charity lemonade stand

Lemonade stands used to be a staple of street corners in the summer, but they are now a rarity. It is currently illegal to operate a lemonade stand in 36 U.S. states. There are permits to be acquired and fees to be paid, making the summer pastime a thing of the past.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman refuses to take part in boyfriend's family tradition

Thanksgiving festivities are very popular in the U.S. with over 97% of Americans reporting that they celebrate the holiday. As with many family gatherings, the combination of good food and flowing alcohol often leads to drama.

Read full story
78 comments

Bride calls the police to her wedding over theft

Drama at weddings is a very common occurrence. In fact, research shows that about 20% of weddings are called off late in the planning stages. It makes sense. Weddings are very emotionally charged events and there are bound to be a few hiccups.

Read full story
68 comments

Woman refuses her ex-husband’s daughter on Christmas

Around 33% of marriages end in divorce. Oftentimes that divorce then leads to custody issues. This was the case for u/Christmas_Joy231. But, as she shared in a post, this custody issue was the opposite of what you’d expect.

Read full story
45 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their Doors

As the holiday season approaches many people are once again getting ready to turn toward their favorite discount stores to save a few dollars. Shoppers in Minneapolis, MN, however, are going to have to find a new place to purchase their holiday gifts for loved ones or themselves.

Read full story
31 comments

Broccoli is a man-made vegetable

Broccoli has become a staple vegetable in many U.S. households. But very few people know that humans developed broccoli over 2,000 years ago. It is believed that broccoli was first developed in the Mediterranean by the Romans who used it in cooking. Later, it was introduced to China where it was served raw as an appetizer, and then to Italy where it was served as a delicacy.

Read full story
77 comments

Researchers reveal the benefits of drinking coffee

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around, and it has been consumed for centuries. But did you know that coffee can be good for your health? Studies have shown that coffee offers a surprising number of health benefits, ranging from improved brain function to a lower risk of certain diseases. Let’s take a closer look at some of the mysterious health benefits of coffee.

Read full story
23 comments

New App Turns Backyards Across the Country Into Dog Parks

With rental apps like Airbnb becoming ever more popular, it's no surprise that other industries are starting to get in on the action. Sniffspot is an app that matches dog owners with empty backyards where they can let their dogs run free. Think Airbnb for dog-friendly backyards.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy