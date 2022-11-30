New Taylor Swift album "Midnights" sets records

Photo by Raphael Lovaskilash on Unsplash

Taylor Swift has achieved a number of impressive milestones with the release of her latest album, Midnights. The album set an all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in the U.S.

Additionally, Swift broke vinyl album records by reaching almost 500,000 copies on release day, three times as much as Harry Styles' Harry's House sold in its first week.

Midnights also made history by becoming the first artist in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 song chart to occupy nine spots in the top 10 on both Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.. On top of that, it broke Modern-Era Vinyl Sales Record with over 500 thousand copies sold on its release day and shattered Spotify's single-day streaming record for an album with 184.6 million streams!

With all these amazing feats, Taylor Swift has cemented her status as one of the most successful artists this generation has seen!

Critical Reception

Taylor Swift's tenth studio album, Midnights, has been met with universal acclaim from critics. The 13-track record explores the familiar subject of how Taylor is perceived and takes listeners on a journey through her source material.

The album features a return to pop sound for Swift after her two previous folklorian albums and experiments with a new electronic sound. Critics have praised it for its subtlety and emotion, as well as its potential hit songs such as 'Gold Rush'.

Fan Reactions

Swift's fans have also reacted positively to the album, praising the singer-songwriter's ability to capture the essence of her experiences and share them with listeners in an intimate way. The collection currently holds an 85 out of 100 score on Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim from critics.

Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' have been nothing short of ecstatic as fans have praised its 'intensity,' 'highs and lows' and 'ebbs and flows.'

Overall, Taylor Swift's Midnights has been widely praised by both critics and fans alike. The album is a testament to Swift's artistry and ability to capture emotion through her music. With its subtlety and emotional depth, it is sure to be remembered for years to come.

Upcoming Tour

In addition to the new album, Swift also surprised fans with a stadium tour announcement set to begin in 2023. With many details still under wraps, all that is known is that it will be an expansive U.S. tour full of music from Midnights and other fan favorites.

Swift made her big announcement at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The news was met with much excitement from fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer/songwriter for months now.

Fans can look forward to hearing songs from Midnights as part of Taylor’s upcoming tour when it starts next year! Until then, they can enjoy the chart-topping sounds of Midnights online now.

Midnights not only set records but delighted her fans with an amazing set of songs that showcased Swift's creativity and artistry. From upbeat bops to heartfelt ballads, this album truly captured what makes Taylor Swift so special and loved by millions around the world.