A history of gaslighting and how to deal with it

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who constantly twists the truth or manipulates the facts to make you feel like you’re crazy? If so, then you may have experienced gaslighting. But what is gaslighting exactly, and why is it so important to be aware of? Let’s dive into the history of this term and discuss how to protect yourself from its effects.

The Origins of “Gaslighting”

The term “gaslighting” comes from the play Gas Light, written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938. In the play, a husband tries to convince his wife that she is losing her sanity by dimming the gaslights in their home and then denying that he did it when she brings it up. The term was popularized in 1944 when MGM released the movie adaptation starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman. Soon after, it began being used as a metaphor for any kind of psychological manipulation.

How Does Gaslighting Work?

At its core, gaslighting is an insidious form of psychological manipulation used to control other people’s thoughts, feelings, and behavior. It can take many forms - from making subtle comments that suggest someone else's feelings are wrong or invalid to outright lying about past events - but all forms involve some attempt at psychological control. The goal of gaslighters is often to make their victims doubt themselves so they become more dependent on them for guidance or approval.

Dealing With Gaslighting

If you think you might be experiencing gaslighting, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself: firstly, recognize that your feelings are valid; secondly, try not to engage in arguments with your abuser; thirdly, talk to close friends or family members about what's going on; and finally seek professional help if necessary. Remember that no one has the right to control your thoughts or feelings —it's important to stand up for yourself!

Gaslighting is a dangerous form of manipulation with serious consequences for those on the receiving end. By understanding what gaslighting is and how it works, we can better protect ourselves from its effects—and from those who use it maliciously. If you think someone may be trying to manipulate you with lies or half-truths, remember that your feelings are valid—and don't let anyone tell you otherwise! Stand up for yourself and seek help if necessary—you deserve better than this kind of treatment!