A history of gaslighting and how to deal with it

Kathryn Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8jq6_0jQlLEds00
Photo byRODNAE Productions on Pexels

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who constantly twists the truth or manipulates the facts to make you feel like you’re crazy? If so, then you may have experienced gaslighting. But what is gaslighting exactly, and why is it so important to be aware of? Let’s dive into the history of this term and discuss how to protect yourself from its effects.

The Origins of “Gaslighting”

The term “gaslighting” comes from the play Gas Light, written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938. In the play, a husband tries to convince his wife that she is losing her sanity by dimming the gaslights in their home and then denying that he did it when she brings it up. The term was popularized in 1944 when MGM released the movie adaptation starring Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman. Soon after, it began being used as a metaphor for any kind of psychological manipulation.

How Does Gaslighting Work?

At its core, gaslighting is an insidious form of psychological manipulation used to control other people’s thoughts, feelings, and behavior. It can take many forms - from making subtle comments that suggest someone else's feelings are wrong or invalid to outright lying about past events - but all forms involve some attempt at psychological control. The goal of gaslighters is often to make their victims doubt themselves so they become more dependent on them for guidance or approval.

Dealing With Gaslighting

If you think you might be experiencing gaslighting, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself: firstly, recognize that your feelings are valid; secondly, try not to engage in arguments with your abuser; thirdly, talk to close friends or family members about what's going on; and finally seek professional help if necessary. Remember that no one has the right to control your thoughts or feelings —it's important to stand up for yourself!

Gaslighting is a dangerous form of manipulation with serious consequences for those on the receiving end. By understanding what gaslighting is and how it works, we can better protect ourselves from its effects—and from those who use it maliciously. If you think someone may be trying to manipulate you with lies or half-truths, remember that your feelings are valid—and don't let anyone tell you otherwise! Stand up for yourself and seek help if necessary—you deserve better than this kind of treatment!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gaslighting# drama# mental health# manipulation# relationship

Comments / 0

Published by

I have been writing and editing on a freelance basis for over 5 years. I write about the things that are important to me.

St Paul, MN
1526 followers

More from Kathryn Lee

Woman sues her niece over a $20K coat

Money is a topic that can tear a family apart. In fact, money is one of the top reasons for fighting between family members. It is no surprise, therefore, that the topic of money can bring about a lot of family drama.

Read full story
6 comments

Mother tells daughter to "stop worrying" to fix anxiety

General Anxiety Disorder is a serious condition that more than 6.8 million adults suffer from in the U.S. With mental health issues increasing on a global level, it is no surprise that more and more people are seeking treatment.

Read full story
2 comments

Man refuses to pay for a car accident he caused

Each year nearly over 6.5 million car accidents are reported to the police in the U.S. With such a high number of crashes, it is no surprise that many people have experienced some sort of vehicle collisional in their lives.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman steals her cat back from her family

Cats are a very popular pet in the U.S. with about 24.5% of households owning at least one. One of the main reasons cats are such popular pets is how comforting they can be, and how attached they often become to their owners.

Read full story
8 comments

New Taylor Swift album "Midnights" sets records

Taylor Swift has achieved a number of impressive milestones with the release of her latest album, Midnights. The album set an all-time record for the biggest album ever released globally in Spatial Audio on Apple Music and became the only artist to have five albums debut with over 1 million units sold in their first week in the U.S.

Read full story

Man refuses to stop drinking around his pregnant wife

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a couple's life. It is full of hope and anticipation for the future. But sometimes there are hiccups. One such hurdle for many couples is alcohol.

Read full story
8 comments

How Black Friday 2022 shattered records

Every year, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. People line up outside stores at ungodly hours, hoping to snag a great deal on something they’ve had their eye on. This year, Black Friday quickly became one of the most successful in history. Let’s take a look at how it all went down.

Read full story

Scientists share that bacon has health benefits

Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.

Read full story
62 comments

Bride yells at her father at the wedding

With around 6,200 weddings taking place daily in the U.S. it's not surprising to find out that many contain some sort of family squabble. Unfortunately, this was the case for u/lj300, who shared a particularly dramatic story from her wedding day.

Read full story
18 comments

Man says he will not allow his wife's mother to move in with them

With divorce rates constantly on the rise, it is no surprise that family drama is too. This was the very experience of u/justme_florida, as he shared in an online post. "My MIL has been contemplating divorce from my wife’s step dad for years and thinks she’s finally going to start the process within a couple months. She asked us if she could live with us for a few months while she begins her new life."

Read full story
41 comments

Man refuses to pay at a kid's charity lemonade stand

Lemonade stands used to be a staple of street corners in the summer, but they are now a rarity. It is currently illegal to operate a lemonade stand in 36 U.S. states. There are permits to be acquired and fees to be paid, making the summer pastime a thing of the past.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman refuses to take part in boyfriend's family tradition

Thanksgiving festivities are very popular in the U.S. with over 97% of Americans reporting that they celebrate the holiday. As with many family gatherings, the combination of good food and flowing alcohol often leads to drama.

Read full story
78 comments

Bride calls the police to her wedding over theft

Drama at weddings is a very common occurrence. In fact, research shows that about 20% of weddings are called off late in the planning stages. It makes sense. Weddings are very emotionally charged events and there are bound to be a few hiccups.

Read full story
68 comments

Woman refuses her ex-husband’s daughter on Christmas

Around 33% of marriages end in divorce. Oftentimes that divorce then leads to custody issues. This was the case for u/Christmas_Joy231. But, as she shared in a post, this custody issue was the opposite of what you’d expect.

Read full story
45 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their Doors

As the holiday season approaches many people are once again getting ready to turn toward their favorite discount stores to save a few dollars. Shoppers in Minneapolis, MN, however, are going to have to find a new place to purchase their holiday gifts for loved ones or themselves.

Read full story
31 comments

Broccoli is a man-made vegetable

Broccoli has become a staple vegetable in many U.S. households. But very few people know that humans developed broccoli over 2,000 years ago. It is believed that broccoli was first developed in the Mediterranean by the Romans who used it in cooking. Later, it was introduced to China where it was served raw as an appetizer, and then to Italy where it was served as a delicacy.

Read full story
77 comments

Researchers reveal the benefits of drinking coffee

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around, and it has been consumed for centuries. But did you know that coffee can be good for your health? Studies have shown that coffee offers a surprising number of health benefits, ranging from improved brain function to a lower risk of certain diseases. Let’s take a closer look at some of the mysterious health benefits of coffee.

Read full story
23 comments

New App Turns Backyards Across the Country Into Dog Parks

With rental apps like Airbnb becoming ever more popular, it's no surprise that other industries are starting to get in on the action. Sniffspot is an app that matches dog owners with empty backyards where they can let their dogs run free. Think Airbnb for dog-friendly backyards.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy