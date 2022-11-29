Man refuses to stop drinking around his pregnant wife

Photo by Wavebreakmedia on UnlimPhotos

Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a couple's life. It is full of hope and anticipation for the future. But sometimes there are hiccups. One such hurdle for many couples is alcohol.

The 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that 59.1% of adult men had consumed alcohol in the month leading up to the survey.

Alcohol has the possibility of becoming detrimental to marriage, particularly for a couple that is expecting a child. Couples in conflict as a result of alcohol use may strain their relationship to the point of ending their marriage.

This was the case for u/strange-chipmunk-254, as they shared in an online post.

"My wife (29f) is four months pregnant and cannot stand the smell of alcohol even the smallest whiff from your breath or clothes will send her spewing. I (31m) love whiskey in the evening time."

He shares that his wife does not enjoy being around him while he drinks, as it is unbearable for her. She's not alone in this reaction. About 70-80% of pregnant women report experiencing nausea throughout pregnancy.

"We haven’t even kissed at night due to this and i have tried everything to eliminate the whiskey smell. Yet, she still believes she can smell the faint whiskey, which makes her lose it completely."

Even after showering, changing clothes, and brushing his teeth, his wife still complains of smelling the alcohol on him and gets sick.

"She has proceeded to move into our guest bedroom until the foreseeable future, I told her she is overreacting and that it is quite disrespectful. She told me that she isn’t trying to be any of those things, she just can’t stand the smell of alcohol."

Comments on the post, including the top comment by u/ladyf16, nearly all say that he needs to be more considerate.

"Why are you more dedicated to your nightly whiskey than your pregnant wife?"

What do you think? Does the husband need to be more considerate around his pregnant wife?