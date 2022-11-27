How Black Friday 2022 shattered records

Photo by Porapak Apichodilok on Pexels

Every year, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. People line up outside stores at ungodly hours, hoping to snag a great deal on something they’ve had their eye on. This year, Black Friday quickly became one of the most successful in history. Let’s take a look at how it all went down.

What Went Right?

From the start, it was clear that retailers were prepared for success this holiday season. Many stores ran promotions and deals weeks before Black Friday, enticing customers to shop early and often. As a result, those customers kept coming back—not just on Black Friday itself but throughout the month leading up to it. This strategy allowed stores to spread out their sales over several days instead of relying solely upon Black Friday itself.

Online Shopping Surges

As expected, online shopping saw an unprecedented surge as well. With more people staying home in the aftermath of the pandemic, many opted to shop from their couches rather than brave crowded store aisles. Retailers took advantage of this shift by offering exclusive online deals and promotions that weren't available in-store. This helped drive sales even higher—and far exceeded expectations for this holiday season.

Retailers Win Big

Overall, retailers emerged as winners during this historic shopping season. Despite lower foot traffic in stores following the pandemic, shoppers still managed to spend billions on gifts for their friends and family members—a testament to their resilience and generosity this holiday season! Best of all, many retailers reported record profits despite facing difficult economic times—a true sign of success!

It's safe to say that this holiday season was one for the books! Not only did people manage to find amazing deals on gifts for their loved ones—but they also helped support local businesses in doing so! From early promotions and exclusive online deals to bigger profits over traditional store visits, Black Friday 2022 certainly made its mark in history as one of the most successful yet! All signs point towards another strong shopping season next year too—so don't forget your wallet when you head out looking for bargains!