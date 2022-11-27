Scientists share that bacon has health benefits

Photo by Monstera on Pexels

Bacon has been a beloved part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner for centuries. From bacon-wrapped hot dogs to the classic BLT sandwich, it’s no surprise that bacon is one of the most popular ingredients in many dishes. But did you know that there are health benefits associated with consuming bacon? Let’s take a look at some of the ways that adding bacon to your diet can be beneficial.

Nutrition Value in Bacon

Bacon is an excellent source of protein, with approximately 12 grams per serving depending on how it is cooked. In addition to protein, bacon also contains several other vitamins and minerals that help make up a balanced diet. These include zinc, selenium, vitamin B3 (niacin), and vitamin B12 (cobalamin). Eating bacon also provides us with healthy fats such as monounsaturated fat which can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Lowest Risk Food Source For Nitrates & Nitrites

Nitrates and nitrites are compounds found in processed meats like bacon. While these compounds have gotten a bad reputation for being linked to cancer when consumed in large amounts, studies have actually shown that eating bacon is one of the lowest-risk food sources for these compounds. This means that if you do choose to eat bacon or other processed meats on occasion, you don't need to worry about consuming too much nitrate or nitrite content from them.

Weight Loss Benefits Of Bacon

Bacon is also high in fat and low in carbohydrates which makes it an ideal food choice for someone looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. When eaten as part of a balanced diet with plenty of vegetables and lean proteins, it can help reduce hunger cravings throughout the day by providing sustained energy and keeping you full longer than other foods would. Additionally, research suggests that people who eat more saturated fat may have lower body weights than those who consume less saturated fat due to their ability to better regulate appetite hormones.

In summary, there are many health benefits associated with eating bacon in moderation including its nutritional value, low risk for nitrate/nitrite consumption, and its ability to aid in weight loss efforts when eaten as part of a balanced diet. That being said, moderation is key; although there are some benefits associated with eating bacon occasionally or as part of meals where it doesn't dominate over other healthier options like fruits or vegetables! With this knowledge in hand now you can enjoy your favorite dishes without feeling guilty about indulging every once in a while!