Bride yells at her father at the wedding

Photo by Rene Asmussen on Pexels

With around 6,200 weddings taking place daily in the U.S. it's not surprising to find out that many contain some sort of family squabble.

Unfortunately, this was the case for u/lj300, who shared a particularly dramatic story from her wedding day.

In preparation for her wedding, she made and distributed booklets to everyone in the wedding. These booklets contained pictures and names of all the wedding attendees, a list of the posed photos that were going to be taken, and a detailed schedule of the day.

"The schedule said for everyone to be on location at 11, but I let my mom and bridesmaids know that the makeup and hair people were there at 10, so I was going to be there then to start getting ready."

Even after all her careful planning, the bride's mother and bridesmaids didn't arrive until hours later, leaving her to get ready alone on her wedding day.

"They rolled in after noon, undressed, and wanting to get made up. The makeup people charged me a late fee of $25 for every 15 minutes they sat around waiting for another face to put makeup on."

While the bridesmaids were getting ready, she stepped out to talk to her dad before the wedding. She told him how hurt she was to have been alone all morning and how expensive the bridesmaids' tardiness was, and he simply said that "it's just money."

"That's where I lost it a little and yelled at him "it's not about money, it's my WEDDING DAY" and then I went outside to get some air because I didn't want to ruin my makeup."

None of the bridesmaids apologized or attempted to make up for their tardiness, even though she was clearly upset. And, to add insult to injury, after the wedding, she was further reprimanded by her father.

"My dad sent me a message about how I'm really immature and embarrassing and should never have raised my voice where the venue staff could hear."

Commenters on the post had a lively debate on whether she was right to be upset. One of the top comments, written by u/havartna defended her actions.

"I was all set to be judgmental of some out-of-control bridezilla, but that’s clearly not the case here. Your family disrespected you greatly."

What do you think? Was her anger, although possibly misplaced, justified?