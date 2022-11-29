Man says he will not allow his wife's mother to move in with them

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

With divorce rates constantly on the rise, it is no surprise that family drama is too.

This was the very experience of u/justme_florida, as he shared in an online post.

"My MIL has been contemplating divorce from my wife’s step dad for years and thinks she’s finally going to start the process within a couple months. She asked us if she could live with us for a few months while she begins her new life."

Having only been married a few months, the young couple declined, saying they needed to have the space to adapt to married life.

"Her reaction was pretty bad and we felt awful. In the end we told her if it was between her living on the street and living with us, of course we’d help her out. But we feel there’s a lot of other ways she can go about this and our home should be a last resort."

This is not a lone situation. From 1995 to 2017, the percentage of parents living in their adult child's home doubled.

There are a lot of possible issues that can arise when a parent moves in with their child, especially for non-health-related reasons.

"MIL and I both work from home and I think it would be a huge disruption to our lives because of that alone, among other things like intimacy with my wife, feeling comfortable in my own home, etc."

The top comment on the post, written by u/ariesgal11, applauds the couple for standing their ground and maintaining their boundaries.

What do you think? Should they have allowed her to move in?