Man refuses to pay at a kid's charity lemonade stand

Lemonade stands used to be a staple of street corners in the summer, but they are now a rarity.

It is currently illegal to operate a lemonade stand in 36 U.S. states. There are permits to be acquired and fees to be paid, making the summer pastime a thing of the past.

This is the very reason that u/WetOrangatan was surprised to see a lemonade stand set up outside his grocery store, as he shared in an online post.

"I don't even know when last I saw a kid selling lemonade, probably been two decades. I asked for a free sample just to taste and she poured me gave me a full cup."

After drinking the entire cup of lemonade, he asked for one for himself and one for his nephew. The young girl told him that it would be $5 a cup.

"I knew gas prices could skyrocket but lemonade? And its not even A tier lemonade. I told her this and said it was way too high and she started spinning this obscure story of disabled dogs needing water or something but her point was that it's for charity."

He told her that it was still too highly-priced and that he had asked for a sample so he would not be paying for the cup he had drunk.

"I reminded her of that then we went into the store to buy stuff leaving her outside still arguing. On the way out we catch her with her mother crying."

He ignored their protests and left the store, still refusing to pay.

The top comment on the story, posted by u/penguin_squeak, insisted that he was in the wrong for refusing to pay.

"I have second hand embarrassment for you for posting this story about ripping off a child's charity lemonade stand."

What do you think? Should he have paid the $5 for the lemonade he drank? Was he right that $5 is too much, even for charity?