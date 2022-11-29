Woman refuses to take part in boyfriend's family tradition

Photo by Element5 Digital on Pexels

Thanksgiving festivities are very popular in the U.S. with over 97% of Americans reporting that they celebrate the holiday.

As with many family gatherings, the combination of good food and flowing alcohol often leads to drama.

This was exactly the case for u/Throwaway188349, who shared the story of her uncomfortable Thanksgiving gathering in this post.

After arriving at her boyfriend's house on Thanksgiving, she found all his male relatives in the living room drinking beer and watching the football game.

"His mom and sister come in to say "hi" and his mom says "perfect timing! We are just getting going in the kitchen! Come on let's get you a drink!" I go into the kitchen and there are several women in there. They have Christmas movies on the TV and most of them are doing some kind of food prep."

Not knowing any of the women, she went back into the living room to sit with her boyfriend. After sitting awkwardly with the men for a while, she pulled her boyfriend aside and told him she was uncomfortable.

"He told me "then go hang out in the kitchen, the girls talk up a storm. The family tradition is for the guys to watch football and the ladies hang out in the kitchen and make the meal.""

After telling him she found that misogynistic and she didn't want to go back into the kitchen, she spent the rest of the day in silence.

"I told my bf after that I was upset and he said I was over reacting. I told him it was awkward, as I didn't like sports but I didn't want to be banished to the kitchen with "the women". I told him I didn't really feel like I got to know next to nothing about his family, except that they have this messed up "tradition"."

This tradition of women cooking the Thanksgiving meal is more common than you might think. Women are 27% more likely to do all the holiday cooking than men.

What do you think? Was she wrong to be uncomfortable? Or should she have participated in the cooking?