Bride calls the police to her wedding over theft

Drama at weddings is a very common occurrence. In fact, research shows that about 20% of weddings are called off late in the planning stages.

It makes sense. Weddings are very emotionally charged events and there are bound to be a few hiccups.

This was the case for u/Material_Kiwi1561 , who shared this story about her wedding day.

"We got engaged about a year ago and when I got engaged my mother gave me a pair of earrings which she said every woman for generations in our family has worn to their weddings. They are 4.00ct dangling earrings and they are worth a lot."

Passing family heirlooms down, specifically when a person is about to be married, is a very common tradition . In this particular situation, her grandmother, a previous owner of those earrings, had just passed away, making them even more special.

"When I put the jewellery on my mother in law kept going on about how gorgeous the earrings were. My mother explained the story and how they were a family heirloom passed down generations."

Her mother-in-law knew exactly how precious that heirloom was to the family. So the bride found it suspicious that after leaving her mother-in-law in the bridal suite, she returned to find the room empty, and her earrings gone.

"I found her and confronted her and she said she didn’t take them. I asked if I could look through her bag and she said no and gripped onto it. I said that if she didn’t let me look I would call the police which I then did as she still wouldn’t let me look. The police arrived and searched her and the earrings were found in her bag."

She was asked if she wanted to press charges but decided she didn’t want to deal with it on her wedding day, so instead enjoyed her evening, putting the issue aside for the time being.

In the week following the wedding, her mother-in-law and the rest of her husband’s family sent message after message threatening her to not press charges.

