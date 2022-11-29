Woman refuses her ex-husband’s daughter on Christmas

Photo by Element5 Digital on Pexels

Around 33% of marriages end in divorce. Oftentimes that divorce then leads to custody issues.

This was the case for u/Christmas_Joy231 . But, as she shared in a post , this custody issue was the opposite of what you’d expect.

"My ex husband and I got divorced 7 years ago. We share custody of our 13 year old daughter. He got married and has a 5 year old daughter with his now wife."

The two girls get along well, but they are never together at her house, only at their father’s. After his new wife started cancer treatment, however, her husband wanted to change that arrangement.

"He talked about his wife's circumstances then how his family won't be able to have a christmas celebration this year. He said it wasn't fair for his daughter and asked if I could "include" her in my family's celebration."

She declined the request, pointing out that it would be very awkward not only for her but for the rest of her family, who would also be there.

"He pointed out how the girls will have a great time together bonding and making memories, but I said I was sorry but my family's traditional celebration is a sacred thing and I do not feel comfortable including anyone else."

After asking him to leave, she received multiple texts from him, pleading to reconsider.

While her ex-husband didn’t think this was fair, commenters on the post suggested that he was disregarding his daughter’s comfort for the sake of convenience.

One of the top comments, posted by u/CriticalShare6, further argued that it wouldn’t be fair to the 5-year-old to not allow her to be with her family on Christmas.

"It would be a tragedy to take that away from her. Let her see her mother. Let them spend time together. Quality time."

What do you think? Was refusing to host her daughter’s half-sister the right thing to do?