New App Turns Backyards Across the Country Into Dog Parks

Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels

With rental apps like Airbnb becoming ever more popular, it's no surprise that other industries are starting to get in on the action.

Sniffspot is an app that matches dog owners with empty backyards where they can let their dogs run free. Think Airbnb for dog-friendly backyards.

With well over 35% of U.S. households owning a dog, it's no surprise that Sniffspot took off.

The premise of Sniffspot is simple.

Homeowners can list their yards as available dog spaces through the app, and others can search those listings to find a space that fits their needs.

As stated on Sniffspot's website , "Cities are not built for dogs."

Though many cities have public dog parks, they can often be unsafe or overcrowded.

Sniffspot is a solution for people who want to let their dogs run in a safe environment. It's also a good option for those who have a big backyard and are looking for extra spending money.

The app is free for both homeowners with a yard to rent out and users looking for dog space. There are no signup fees or additional charges for using the app.

Once a dog owner finds a yard that works for them, they can set the date and time for their reservation through the app. The homeowner will then receive confirmation via email.

All that's left to do after that is show up and let your dog run free!