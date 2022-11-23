Husband was upset when his wife suggested he spend Christmas away from the family.

Photo by tommaso79/istockphoto

The disapproval of a parent for a partner or spouse may be overt, covert, or passive aggressive. If given the opportunity, it is also capable of wreaking havoc on relationships. According to the findings of one study, parental disapproval can put a strain on relationships.

This issue was highlighted in a recent post in which a wife was carrying a massive amount of confusion over who she would choose to give her favor to between her parents, who are opposed to her husband, or her husband, who she just started spending her life with.

The wife stated that she is 32 years old and that she met a wonderful 36-year-old man named Philip two years ago. He's a pediatrician. They got married four months ago. She has a 10 year old son named Billy from her previous relationship, and her ex isn't in the picture.

She said that Philip's relationship with her family isn't so great. They would disagree about a lot of things. For example, he got into a fight with her dad when her dad said that Philip was keeping their grandson away from them. Philip said that he wasn't and that he couldn't visit Billy because he had to work (she was sick at the time).

She said that the last fight was what made things worse. Her mom and sister, who are into this kind of thing, were talking about natural remedies for her niece. Philip called them both "ignorant" because they didn't want to use medicine instead. This led to a huge fight, and Philip is no longer welcome at her parents' house.

Now, her parents sent her and her son Billy an invitation for Christmas but did not include Philip, which she expected given how strained their relationship has become. She called her mother to confirm her attendance, but the moment Philip found out, he snapped, saying he couldn't believe she was okay with her family excluding him and then agreeing to go and leave him behind.

She told Philip it was their celebration, and she didn't get to decide their guest list for them. And also, she's not leaving him behind. She just accepted her parents' invitation because they do not have any plans for Christmas. Philip said that he thought the three of them would automatically celebrate together, but now she's taking Billy away from him, too.

She said that she thought that was a bit melodramatic because it's literally just a few hours at her parents' home, but Philip insisted it was about principle and respect. They had a big argument, and the wife said that Philip had basically alienated himself by continually picking arguments with her family, but Philip started ranting, saying it wasn't about the fact that they didn't invite him but the fact that she was willing to let him spend Christmas alone without her and Billy.

They went back and forth on the issue but did not seem to reach a solution. Every major holiday, the wife's parents have spent time with her son Billy. So the pressure she's getting from both sides seems unexplainable.