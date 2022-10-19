According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Monday is the worst day of the week.

It's official: Monday is the "worst day of the week," according to Guinness World Records.

If you work a typical 9 to 5, Mondays are probably your least favorite day of the week, especially after a weekend full of excitement. Sunday is a day of rest and relaxation for most people, and it can be difficult to return to work mode at the stroke of 9 a.m. the following Monday. For this reason, many people view Monday as the single most loathed day of the week.

Negative emotions experienced by some people at the conclusion of the week or the beginning of the next week are called "Monday blues," as reported by Medical News Today.

An official Twitter announcement from Guinness World Records that Monday is the worst day of the week was made on a Monday afternoon. The tweet from their official account read as follows:

"We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week."

As expected, the tweet quickly gained popularity, with numerous people expressing delight that a record-keeping company acknowledged the dread of Mondays.

One reply says "agreed" with a picture of a cute sad dog, which gained 1.6 likes.

Another reply came with a question: "Since when wasn't Monday the worst day of the week in the first place?"

When the tweet was posted on the microblogging platform, the tweet quickly went popular, with people expressing their opinions and sharing similar sentiments in the comment sections. By the time this article was published, it had 449K likes, 82.5K retweets, and 10.5K quote tweets.