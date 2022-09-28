"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.

In October of 1991, an oil tycoon who was 86 years old was wheeled into a strip club in Houston. There, he fell in love with a woman who was working the day shift, and their relationship lasted until his death.

Anna Nicole Smith, 26, marries oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II, 89, in Texas, on June 27, 1994 Bloomberg

The name of the octogenarian was J. Howard Marshall, and he was worth more than a billion dollars. And the woman's name was Anna Nicole Smith, and she was 23 years old and trying to become a model.

The life of James Howard Marshall II, who was born on January 24, 1905, was already somewhat eventful before he met Anna Nicole Smith. New York Magazine claims that after completing law school at Yale, he worked for the Department of the Interior and was influential under the administrations of both Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. However, it was the oil industry that brought in the big bucks for him.

He also had two sons, J. Howard Marshall III and E. Pierce Marshall, from his two marriages. On a more personal level, though, Marshall's life was not without tragedy. After 30 years of marriage, his second wife passed away from Alzheimer's disease in 1991. His first marriage ended in divorce. His longtime mistress also passed that that year, after having a facelift. J. Howard Marshall's loss shattered him to the point of melancholy. Then, on that fateful day in October of 1991, his driver proposed that they visit a local strip club.

When they got there, Marshall's attention was drawn to a plump blonde. Vickie Lynn Hogan was her real name, but the world would come to know her as Anna Nicole Smith.

Prior to that point, Smith's life was vastly dissimilar to that of J. Howard Marshall. Born to a teenage mother in Texas, she had dropped out of high school and spent the past several years working various jobs to support herself and her son. Smith, however, had lofty ambitions and desired to become a model.

According to reports, the two were instantly taken with one another upon meeting for the first time, and the very next day, Marshall presented Smith an envelope containing $1,000 in cash and told her:

"Don't go to work, my Lady Love. You don't have to ever go back to work."

Marshall lavished Smith with extravagant presents, including a red Mercedes convertible, access to a home that had once belonged to Marilyn Monroe, and more than one million dollars' worth of jewelry. Moreover, he began to bombard her with marriage offers, all of which Smith politely declined. She informed the billionaire that she needed to put her attention on her job.

Indeed, Smith's career took off. Around the time she met the oil tycoon, Smith posed for a Playboy scout. Los Angeles Playboy editors liked what they saw, flew her out, and featured her and her 42DD enhanced breasts on the March 1992 cover. That May, Anna Nicole Smith posed on the cover.

Finally, in the spring of 1994, after several more proposals, Smith answered yes to his marriage proposal. They wed on June 27, 1994, both in white, in Houston’s White Dove Wedding Chapel.

However, the joy of their marriage was short-lived, as Marshall passed away after only 14 months of marriage. At age 90, J. Howard Marshall lost his fight against stomach cancer on August 4, 1995.

J. Howard Marshall loved his wife very much, yet he had provided nothing for her in his will. There was an estimated $1.6 billion in J. Howard Marshall's estate, but she received none of it.

I hope what I wrote was at least somewhat informative. If you've enjoyed my writing, please consider buying me a coffee. Whether big or small, any donation would be appreciated. By buying me a coffee, you'll be helping me provide for my children and show me that you enjoy my writing. Thank you for reading and have a wonderful day!