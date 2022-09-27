A brave disclosure.

When a person's everyday life, relationships, and capacity to function are negatively impacted by their emotional dependence on pornography, we say that they have developed a porn addiction.

There is still a lot of debate surrounding the question of being addicted to porn, with some study indicating that it is not even a real condition at all.

This issue was highlighted in a recent online post in which a guy courageously discussed his relationship with porn and the struggle he was having to rid himself of its influence.

The author began by describing his initial exposure to porn at the age of eight, when he didn't give it any thought. By the time he reached puberty, perhaps five years later, every time his parents left the house, he was free for some porn.

It was so new and exciting back then, and my brain was exploding from all the sexual stimuli I was consuming.

He really had no idea just how much damage he was doing for the next few years until he was about 16 or 17, when the No Nut November movement became popular.

His realization that porn was harmful led him to NoFap. His initial no-nut challenge failed within the first week because he still didn't give it much thought. Over time, he came to see the depths of his addiction and the devastating effects his pornographic media consumption was having on his life.

The term "addiction" refers to a more serious condition than simple obsession. Addiction is a medical disorder characterized by a person's inability to resist the urge to consume substances or engage in risky behaviors despite the negative consequences that may arise from doing so.

However, losing his virginity was by far the most important step in his journey towards founding NoFap. He was deeply in love with his partner at the moment, but when it came time to have s*x, he could only get a semi-erection since his d**k had become so desensitized that it no longer felt good, and he eventually lost his erection.

After that relationship ended, he had similar encounters with two more women. In addition, the fetish content and things that did not align with his own views that were increasingly prevalent in his porn viewing habits left him feeling very conflicted.

There isn't a clear agreement on what makes someone addicted to porn, in part because not all researchers agree that watching porn is an addiction. The American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists (AASECT) says there isn't enough proof that porn addiction is a mental health problem.

Now fast forward to the present day, he is enrolled in college working toward a respectable degree. He did reasonably well academically, but he wonders how much better he could have done if porn wasn't a part of his life. He had a really challenging academic year, and he also had to adjust to living away from home and being relatively lonely.

Unfortunately, viewing pornographic material is a frequent pastime. Between 86% and 96% of males, according to studies, say they frequently watch porn. Women make up only a small minority of pornographic content viewers.

As a result, he feels the need to resort to porn and dating apps to fill the void left by his isolation. Although he has faced several challenges this year, he believes that things are now beginning to turn in his favor. He had embarked on a quest for personal development and was making great strides toward his goals, including a dramatic reduction in his use of harmful social media and the time he spent staring at his phone.

He now makes time to read first thing in the morning and right before bed. He has begun planning his day in order to maximize his efficiency. He needs to keep working hard until he is no longer compelled to use porn and dating apps to satisfy his sick cravings. If he wants to feel less alone, he should make more of an effort to spend time with his friends.

He ends his post by saying:

I will keep you guys updated on my journey to becoming the best possible man I can be.

Conclusion

A pornographic addiction may appear to be harmless at first, but it actually has negative effects on one's health and well-being. Most people who are addicted to porn use it as a replacement for a healthy sexual life or as a way to deal with stress.

