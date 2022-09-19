During the 1920s, the United States Government knowingly distributed poisoned alcohol

Kath Lee
In 1926, when Americans continued to drink despite the law's prohibition, the federal authorities made the choice to taint alcohol. The results show that almost 10,000 lives were lost as a direct result of drinking this stuff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLBN0_0i0BC9TB00
New York City officials pour alcohol down a sewerVox

On Christmas Eve 1926, when the man afraid of Santa Claus went to the emergency room at New York City's Bellevue Hospital, the streets were covered with snow and lit up with lights. He was red and shaking with fear. He kept telling the nurses that Santa Claus was right behind him holding a baseball bat. Before the hospital staff realized how sick he was (the hallucinations from the alcohol were just a sign), he died. So did another person at the party. Still another. As night fell on Christmas, the hospital staff counted more than 60 people who were very sick because of alcohol and eight people who had died because of it. In the next two days, 23 more people died in the city because of holiday celebrations.

In the 1920s, in an effort to curb unlawful drinking and enforce Prohibition, American officials made one of the strangest and deadliest decisions in the country's history by poisoning alcohol. Numerous people were killed by alcohol poisoning, and many more were left with serious and often lifelong damage.

In an effort to eliminate crime and corruption, solve social problems, lower the financial burden produced by jails and poorhouses, and enhance health and cleanliness in America, national prohibition of alcohol was attempted from 1920 to 1933 (the "noble experiment").

During Prohibition, from 1920 to 1933, it was illegal to make, transport, or sell alcohol anywhere in the United States. An alarming claim is that the U.S. government put poison in alcohol to make people not want to drink it. People didn't stop making, buying, or drinking alcohol after that, they just did it illegally. As almost every U.S. history book ever written says, one of the many bad things that happened because of Prohibition was that the black market for alcohol grew and grew, and law enforcement was never able to stop it.

As a result of the public's persistent abuse of alcohol despite the ban, federal authorities had decided to switch to a new method of policing. They issued a poisoning order for American-made industrial alcohols, which were frequently stolen and resold by bootleggers. One goal was to induce enough fear that people would stop engaging in underage drinking. Instead, it is estimated that at least 10,000 individuals were killed by the federal poisoning campaign before Prohibition ended in 1933.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# American History# Crime# People# Alcohol# History

Comments / 66

Published by

Kath is a vivacious lady who is passionate about writing. She writes articles on all kinds of topics. From funny trending stuff, history, informative articles, and everyday scenarios of different kinds of individuals. She is a very busy lady and didn't have time to write this bio herself. So she asked her husband and kids to fill it. I think

New York, NY
7931 followers

More from Kath Lee

To no apparent purpose, the husband caused his wife's nose to bleed.

85% of domestic violence victims are women. In its broadest meaning, domestic violence is a social and legal notion that encompasses any form of abuse between intimate partners who typically share a home.

Read full story
14 comments

A daughter refused to help her homeless parents

Do children have a financial obligation toward their parents?. According to the Ten Commandments, children are obligated to honor their parents. “Honor your father and your mother, as the LORD your God commanded you, that your days may be long, and that it may go well with you in the land that the LORD your God is giving you” (Deuteronomy 5:16).

Read full story
1 comments

A daughter had shown her father how bad his behavior was towards her mother in a different way he didn't expect. 'Bravo'

Being a father is almost certainly going to be the single most important thing you do with your life.. However, it isn't the only one. And it's not something that happens by itself. Being a good husband and a good man will help you become a better father. For the simple reason that your children will learn more from witnessing your actions than from hearing you lecture them. So, if you can be a good man and a good husband, you've already accomplished most of the hard work of becoming a good father.

Read full story
44 comments

Before dentures were invented, the teeth of the dead were used as dentures.

Dentists in the 19th century, when tooth decay was rampant due to excessive sugar consumption, came up with an innovative, albeit icky, solution to meet the rising need for dentures: they employed what are now known as "Waterloo Teeth."

Read full story
29 comments
New York City, NY

People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.

These are the kinds of things that New Yorkers used to laugh at but now do on a regular basis. Everyone has an idea of what a New Yorker is like, what they do, and how they spend their days before they ever set foot in the city. Everyone knows that once they move to New York, they'll be exemp to the stereotypes about New Yorkers, such as shouting "I'm walkin' here" at rude drivers, dressing in all black (which is accurate), and jaywalking in front of moving traffic. However, as a person becomes familiar with the norms of the city, they alter their behavior. They internalize the culture's norms and values, even if they first found them annoying or bizarre, and become a reflection of the environment around them.

Read full story
68 comments

The grandmother suggested her grandchild be aborted.

Before the Supreme Court ruling, abortion was probably the most common criminal activity in this country, surpassed only by gambling and narcotics violations (Luker, 1984; Jaffe et al., 1981).

Read full story
49 comments

The mother feared burglars had entered their house and almost phoned 911 before realizing it was her son.

It's not easy to deal with the way teenagers act. No matter how great a parent you are or how great your relationship with your kids is, you will run into parenting barriers when it comes to your teenager. Teenagers have a lot of problems with how they act.

Read full story
31 comments

"He told me he was single and pursued me hard." A woman learns that the guy she had a memorable night with is married

Had a one night stand that was delicious fun and memorable enough that I decided to look the guy up in hopes of round 2. He is most definitely married with three kids. Not hooking up with military men ever again.

Read full story
15 comments

The cousin 'failed' in her attempt to disrupt the wedding.

There are several reasons why a wedding is so meaningful to the happy couple and their guests. It is common practice for newlyweds to publicly affirm their commitment to one another and the legality of their marriage throughout the ceremony. Most couples use their wedding vows to express their commitment to one another for the rest of their lives.

Read full story
8 comments

"My mom pushed me away when I tried to hug her." The forgotten child's revenge

Forgotten children. The child that wasn’t loved by his parents. The child that grew up in a corner. He will be stuck there for decades, even when he becomes an adult, because his childhood was stolen and love denied.

Read full story
57 comments

A woman enters her sister and her husband's room unannounced and the situation becomes "awkward."

Privacy means having a private space that protects people's honor and dignity. Humans are the only creatures that naturally care about their own privacy and the privacy of their homes. This is true even in primitive tribes. Privacy isn't just about how men and women interact with each other. Even words and thoughts have their own privacy.

Read full story
128 comments

"We're family and you should be ashamed for involving courts and lawyers." Husband enraged when asked to sign contract

Even if both partners are millionaires, making a marriage last can be difficult. When money issues are involved, things can quickly become problematic. Just ask any happily married couple and they would tell you that love isn't enough to keep the marriage together. Trust, loyalty, respect, and the pursuit of common goals are the bedrock on which a happy marriage can be constructed and maintained. Even though most couples are aware of this intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually, many of them disregard it financially.

Read full story
55 comments

The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.

Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.

Read full story
128 comments

A woman hacked off when her fiance refused to pay off her debt

Should you pay your fiance's debts? Are you obligated to? Is it even a good idea?. Paying off your fiance's debt is an issue fraught with ethical and emotional complications. On the one hand, your affection for your fiance makes it understandable that you'd want to help relieve some of their financial stress. However, there is a potential for monetary loss. Only you can weigh the benefits and drawbacks and decide for yourself if you should move forward with that option.

Read full story
50 comments
New York City, NY

A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still required

When riding in a cab or a ride-share vehicle in New York City, passengers are still required to wear masks. On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that masks would no longer be required on New York's public transit systems, reversing one of the last coronavirus-related safety precautions in the state and bringing it in line with the rest of the country, which has also relaxed its masking and vaccination policies. In August, the CDC signaled a shift toward advising people on how to adapt to living with the infection by relaxing its instructions. The guidelines no longer advocate for isolation and isolation from society as a whole. C.D.C. epidemiologist Greta Massetti stated at a news conference last summer that the virus is "here to stay." People are now more protected from fatal diseases thanks to higher immunization and infection rates in the past, she noted. In February, the FDA issued new recommendations that reduced mandatory isolation periods and lifted the mask requirement for nearly 70 percent of the population.

Read full story
37 comments

The store owner encourages staff to work barefoot

Put your shoes aside and get some work done. Even while working without shoes isn't commonplace just yet, it's become increasingly common during the warmer months and has gone well beyond the realms of street performers, yoga teachers, and authors. Some business owners, CEOs, and marketing directors work barefoot, as do some professors and librarians. So do some politicians, like British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, who took off his shoes during the country's recent heat wave and caused considerable disquiet among the locals.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.

Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.

Read full story
65 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the pool

In June 1964, James Brock dumped acid into the water at the Monson Motor Lodge in St. Augustine, Fla. He was trying to disrupt swimmers who were protesting the hotel's whites-only policy. Npr.

Read full story
994 comments
Charlotte, NC

Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United States

Dorothy Counts, 15, is taunted and harassed by white students as she makes her way from Harding High School in Charlotte, North CarolinaWikimedia Commons. In September 1957, at the age of 15, Dorothy Counts made national news when she became the first black student to enroll in Charlotte's newly desegregated Harry Harding High School (North Carolina). The Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared racial segregation in public schools to be unconstitutional, occurred about three years prior to this. During the first week she spent at Harding, she was subjected to nonstop harassment and her teachers disregarded her. Students spat on her meal, threw erasers at her, and shattered the back glass of the vehicle that her family was driving. Those few pupils among her fellow students whom she had managed to befriend were swiftly targeted as well.

Read full story
259 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy