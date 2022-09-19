In 1926, when Americans continued to drink despite the law's prohibition, the federal authorities made the choice to taint alcohol. The results show that almost 10,000 lives were lost as a direct result of drinking this stuff.

New York City officials pour alcohol down a sewer Vox

On Christmas Eve 1926, when the man afraid of Santa Claus went to the emergency room at New York City's Bellevue Hospital, the streets were covered with snow and lit up with lights. He was red and shaking with fear. He kept telling the nurses that Santa Claus was right behind him holding a baseball bat. Before the hospital staff realized how sick he was (the hallucinations from the alcohol were just a sign), he died. So did another person at the party. Still another. As night fell on Christmas, the hospital staff counted more than 60 people who were very sick because of alcohol and eight people who had died because of it. In the next two days, 23 more people died in the city because of holiday celebrations.

In the 1920s, in an effort to curb unlawful drinking and enforce Prohibition, American officials made one of the strangest and deadliest decisions in the country's history by poisoning alcohol. Numerous people were killed by alcohol poisoning, and many more were left with serious and often lifelong damage.

In an effort to eliminate crime and corruption, solve social problems, lower the financial burden produced by jails and poorhouses, and enhance health and cleanliness in America, national prohibition of alcohol was attempted from 1920 to 1933 (the "noble experiment").

During Prohibition, from 1920 to 1933, it was illegal to make, transport, or sell alcohol anywhere in the United States. An alarming claim is that the U.S. government put poison in alcohol to make people not want to drink it. People didn't stop making, buying, or drinking alcohol after that, they just did it illegally. As almost every U.S. history book ever written says, one of the many bad things that happened because of Prohibition was that the black market for alcohol grew and grew, and law enforcement was never able to stop it.

As a result of the public's persistent abuse of alcohol despite the ban, federal authorities had decided to switch to a new method of policing. They issued a poisoning order for American-made industrial alcohols, which were frequently stolen and resold by bootleggers. One goal was to induce enough fear that people would stop engaging in underage drinking. Instead, it is estimated that at least 10,000 individuals were killed by the federal poisoning campaign before Prohibition ended in 1933.