A woman hacked off when her fiance refused to pay off her debt

Should you pay your fiance's debts? Are you obligated to? Is it even a good idea?

Paying off your fiance's debt is an issue fraught with ethical and emotional complications. On the one hand, your affection for your fiance makes it understandable that you'd want to help relieve some of their financial stress. However, there is a potential for monetary loss. Only you can weigh the benefits and drawbacks and decide for yourself if you should move forward with that option.

A recent online post brought attention to this problem when a woman and her family expressed their expectation that her fiance would pay off her debt.

The author begins his post by stating that he and his current fiancée had been engaged for two years. They are not in a hurry to be married. His fiancee has been in debt since she graduated from college. Her parents loaned her money to help her pay off some of her debt. Her main problem is that she enjoys purchasing unnecessary items. What he didn't realize was that she had three credit cards, all of which were already maxed out. She works as a registered nurse and devotes the majority of her earnings to debt repayment.

They were on vacation one day when they decided to try their luck at a local casino. He risked a fair sum and ended up with a sizable prize. That sum was adequate to pay a portion of the mortgage and other pending expenses. His future wife begged him to pay off all of her bills, but he was worried about her getting back into debt and refused. She has been silent and refuses to engage in conversation with him except when it concerns finances. Back at home, she informed her parents of her boyfriend's winnings over supper. Both of her parents were relieved and ecstatic, and her mother even asked whether he planned to pay off her debt with the money. He told them that he would use the money to take care of things like bills, the mortgage, and a portion of the car loan.

In spite of his undying affection for his fiancee, the author claims he cannot put his financial trust in her. He did put the cash in the bank, and his fiancee did, in fact, go through all of their belongings in a mad search for it. Given that he was destined to be her husband, his fiance's family believe that she is entitled to all of his wealth. He doesn't trust her with such a significant sum of money because of his worries that she'll quickly fall back into debt.

Conclusion

One of the most obvious advantages of paying off your fiance's debt is that it will free them from having to worry about meeting that obligation. If you pay off the debt now, you won't have to worry about making payments on it down the road. Your fiancé's credit score is likely to rise as a result of his or her elimination of debt, which will be beneficial to your chances of obtaining a joint loan, such as a mortgage, in the near or far future. However, the money you use to settle your fiance's debts is gone forever. You won't be able to spend money on necessities or wants, and you'll get next to nothing in return. Your fiancee may also be able to elude you without learning the hard lesson that borrowing money comes with a price.

Because you're covering their debt, they won't have to face the consequences of their spending spree, and they might even become more reckless in the future because they know they can always count on you to save the day.

