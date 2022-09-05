A woman has been blocked and legally banned by her own brother because she was HIV positive.

Kath Lee

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is commonly considered a sociological problem because of its association with risk factors such as drug use, same-s** activity, and prostitution. However, public attitudes towards HIV are grounded in a philosophy of human responsibility, and the inability to prevent infection is typically seen as grounds for negative evaluations of those living with HIV.

ajkkafe/istockphoto

As with any virus, AIDS can strike at any time and has catastrophic effects on people all over the world.

The emotional and mental health of those living with HIV are negatively impacted by the stigma and discrimination they face on a daily basis. As a result of constant negative reinforcement, many people living with HIV acquire a poor sense of themselves.

This issue was confirmed in a recent online post, in which the HIV-positive author poured her heart out about how her brother is preventing her from seeing their upcoming child and has even taken legal action against her in this regard. The post has gone viral with 15k upvotes and almost 1k comments.

The author starts her post by saying, about three years ago, she learned that she had HIV. Her husband was unfaithful and gave her HIV. She takes measures and is always honest about her status, despite the fact that her viral load is undetectable and therefore she cannot spread the virus.

Currently, the author's brother is engaged, and his fiancee is expecting their first child. The author received a registered letter from an attorney threatening legal action four days ago if she attempted to visit with or contact their child.

"I talked to my brother the day before the letter came, we had lunch and everything was fine. Now he's blocked me." Author said
"They've made their position clear. But god it hurts. I was looking forward to being an aunt. It especially hurts that I had to get a letter instead of them trying to talk to me." Author added.

Because it was abundantly evident to the author that she was no longer invited to the wedding, she sent back their gift on the registry and cancelled her plane ticket to St. Lucia, which was the location of the wedding.

She ends her post by saying:

I'm just posting here to say how much it hurts. Thanks for listening.

We know a lot more about HIV and AIDS now, but people with HIV/AIDS are still treated badly by most people. Research has made it possible for people to live with the disease, just like they do with other long-term conditions. But for many people, the biggest problem is still the shame that comes with the illness.

Published by

Kath is a vivacious lady who is passionate about writing. She writes articles on all kinds of topics. from funny trending stuff, history to informative articles and everyday scenario of different kind of individuals. She is a very busy lady and didn't have time to fill this bio herself. So she asked her husband and kids to fill it. I think.

New York, NY
4231 followers

