Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.

Many marriages suffer from financial disagreements. It's no surprise that money issues are a primary cause of divorce, given that one-third of married individuals say they fight frequently over money.

What you might not realize is that problems can arise even before you exchange vows.

These realities were highlighted in a recent online post in which the author said that her fiance was enraged and called her selfish, irrational, cheapskate and childish because she sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal. The post had gone viral with more than 14.8k upvotes and 4.8 comments.

The author starts her post by saying that she (33 y.o) and her 37 y.o fiance have been engaged for 5 months.

"We don't share finance because that's what he wants. I got a raise on my salary. now I earn 30% more than he does and I noticed that he's been using this to ask me to pay for him and his friends. Whenever I say "no" or "why should I pay for this?" he'd respond with "the 30% that's why." He acts as if the 30% is unfair or that I'm not deserving of it." Author said.

Author added, that her fiance has tricked her several times to pay for his and his friend's meals by asking her publicly.

"Let me say that I'm too nice to say "no", I hate confrontation especially when we're at a public place like a restaurant so I just grin and pay."

Her fiance asked her to join him and his friends for dinner last Tuesday, and she gladly accepted. Author had warned him early on that he shouldn't count on her to foot the bill for their meals. The words "no worries" and "got this" came out of her fiance's mouth.

As they got to the restaurant and met his friends, they ordered food.

"And in the middle of the meal he leaned in and whispered that I would be paying for everything he and his friends ordered. I got so mad I whispered back "noooo" but he probably relied on me not causing a scene in public and infront of his friends. he said "you have enough money you could pay for everyone's food, 30% remember?"." Author said

"I was fuming inside. instead of reacting negatively and losing my temper. I waited til the bills arrived (they were already split from the start when we first ordered) I paid for mine then I excused myself to the restroom. I then sneaked out from there, got into my car and went home." Author added.

Later, the author started getting phonecalls from her fiance then texts asking where she was.

"I texted back saying I didn't appreciate how he put me in this situation and basically tricking me into paying for his and his friends food. I told him I went home then stopped replying. An hour later he came and started yelling at me calling me selfish, irrational, cheapskate and childish for sneaking out like that and leaving him stuck with a bill he could not pay (He had to call his brother for help). We had a loud argument then he walked out."

The author claims that her fiance told her that his friends are disappointed in her behavior and are telling him to "reflect" on the kind of woman he is marrying. However, the author claims that his friends did not address this with her directly.

Her fiance later revealed that he didn't tell her he wanted her to pay for dinner with him and his friends because he knew she would reject.

But according to author:

"He still thinks my reaction was childish and unacceptable."

What do you think for what the author did? Was it fair?