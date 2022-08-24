A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machines

The North Carolina guy who scratched off his way to $250,000 claims he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters for the laundry.

Juan Garcia, 22, of Durham, claims that he went to the University Market there because he needed quarters so that he could wash laundry.

"I was in disbelief,” Garcia said. “I kept seeing zeros"

In order to collect his change, Garcia decided to purchase a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket, on which he went on to win a $250,000 jackpot after he scratched it off.

Garcia mentioned that he and his family recently welcomed a baby girl who is now six months old, and that they plan to utilize their winnings to start saving for a house.

Garcia went to the University Market in Durham, which is located on West Chapel Hill Street, to purchase the lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket. Monday was the day he went to the lottery headquarters to collect his reward, and after making the necessary deductions for state and federal taxes, he ended up taking home $177,526.

He said his winnings will help him care for his 6-month-old daughter.

“This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home,” he said.

This month marked the beginning of Mega Bucks Limited Edition, which initially offered a total of five prizes worth $250,000. There are still two prizes worth $250,000 that have not been claimed.

Maybe it's time that we collect our dirty clothes, do the laundry and try our luck!

Source: UPI.com