The history of brainwashing, as well as its application in various cults and the media

The idea that the human mind may be manipulated or shaped in a certain way through the use of specific psychological strategies is known as brainwashing. It is believed that those who are subjected to brainwashing will have a diminished capacity for critical or independent thought, will be more receptive to the introduction of novel, unwelcome ideas and concepts, and will experience a shift in their attitudes, values, and beliefs.

Some American soldiers defected to the Communists during the Korean War in the 1950s, and this is when the term "brainwashing" was first used in public, according to Jeffrey K. Hadden.

An article from psychologistworld explained that the concept of "brainwashing" refers to the widespread belief that the Chinese communists have uncovered a secret technique for bringing about profound and long-lasting alterations in the conduct of captives. This concept played a significant role in the plot of the film The Manchurian Candidate, which was released in 1962 and told the story of a soldier who was brainwashed into becoming an assassin. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in The Ipcress File, in which protagonist Michael Cain fights against being reprogrammed. Both Robert Lifton and Edgar Schein conducted research on the desertions that occurred during the Korean War, and their findings indicated that the concept of "brainwashing" was not an appropriate one to use when attempting to explain these renunciations of American citizenship.

It was discovered that the Chinese did not practice any form of systematic re-education. However, the Chinese were successful in coercing some of the detainees into making anti-American sentiments by subjecting them to severe deprivation and then promising them more hospitable conditions in exchange for their words. The psychiatrists conceded, however, that such interventions rarely resulted in lasting shifts in patients' core worldviews. It's safe to say that the inmates didn't change their minds and become Communists. Many of them pretended to because they were trying to avoid the real possibility of severe physical coercion. Furthermore, the few convicts who were impacted by Communist indoctrination did so because of preexisting motivations and personality traits.

Brainwashing in groups

The concept of brainwashing has also been applied frequently to the phenomenon of religious cults. It was said that in order to recruit new members, they would cut them off from their loved ones (by inviting them to an end-of-semester camp after university, for example), subject them to a sleep deprivation program (3am prayer meetings), and subject them to intense, repeated chanting. There was a trend toward using love bombing rather than torture as a method of religious brainwashing.

The events that took place on January 6, 2021 brought the concept of brainwashing into the mainstream consciousness. Some people asserted that those who supported Donald Trump were victims of brainwashing, while others argued that the majority of Americans had been indoctrinated into accepting that the election had been rigged. It is difficult for academics to be heard when they try to explain that brainwashing theories have been discredited for a long time and are not accepted by the majority of academics or legal systems.

The majority of individuals who advocate for the elimination of cults today acknowledge that the brainwashing argument has been debunked. Some people involved in the fight against cults switched to using the phrase "mind control" instead.

The majority of psychologists and social scientists do not use the term "brainwashing" in their work at the present time. Additionally, the techniques of persuasion and coercion that were utilized during the Korean War are not regarded as being esoteric. It is a common practice to use the term "brainwashed" in an informal context to refer to a person whose strong opinions are not just impossible but also completely impervious to evidence, common sense, experience, and logic. In particular, when these notions were formed as a result of the influence of an outside source, such as a book, a television program, other people, or a religious institution.