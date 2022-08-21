The number of fast food restaurants that TikTokers visited in a single day is now the most ever recorded

Nick DiGiovanni of the United States and Lynn Davis (also known as Lynja) of Japan set a new record on August 10, 2022, in New York City, New York, USA, by visiting a total of 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours. Nick and Lynja are two of the most popular food influencers on YouTube and TikTok. While Lynja and her son Tim began filming comedic cooking videos during the pandemic, Nick is a chef who has competed on the television show MasterChef and reached the semifinals on the show. They have a combined total of more than 20 million followers on TikTok.

Currently, they are the record holders for the largest chicken nugget and the largest cake pop.

Largest chicken nugget Guinness World Records

Largest cake pop Guinness World Records

Their most recent attempt was carried out in Manhattan, and it lasted for almost seven hours and fifteen minutes. The total distance traveled was roughly 12.87 kilometers (or 8 miles), and it was all done on foot. During the attempt, there was not only a small film crew but also an adjudicator from Guinness World Records named Andrew Glass. His job was to make sure that all of the guidelines were followed properly. The two friends started the day with a trip to the world-famous McDonald's in Times Square, where they each got a McGriddle breakfast sandwich at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. After all, breakfast is the most significant meal of the day. They were fueled up for their day of frequenting fast food places, and they sped across midtown Manhattan in an attempt to tick off as many as possible. McDonald's, Starbucks, and Dunkin' Donuts were the restaurants that had the highest customer foot traffic. The following are some of the other restaurants they went to:

Taco Bell

Shake Shack

Burger King

Chick-Fil-A

Wendy’s

Chipotle

Five Guys

According to the requirements, each location must be visited at least once for the purpose of purchasing and consuming at least one item from the category of food or drink. On the other hand, individuals who are seeking to break the record do not have to be the only ones to drink it. Therefore, despite the fact that Nick and Lynja did consume their fair portion of the fare, more food was purchased for people waiting in line, distributed to people who were facing homelessness, and consumed by the crew of the film. Nick said,

The key to getting this record, it feels like, is getting those areas where you can hit a couple [of restaurants] at a time

The pair struck gold when they discovered a food court in a shopping mall that featured a wide variety of fast food restaurants.

Some highlights included buying meals for fans that recognized them and giving out boxes of free donuts in front of a Krispy Kreme, adjudicator Andrew Glass said.

Nick was very thrilled to break the record, and he has since declared that he intends to break as many food-related records as possible.