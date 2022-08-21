A huge fire has destroyed a building at the hotel that inspired the movie "Dirty Dancing"

A fire that consumed the building nbcnews

NBC News reported on Saturday (August 20) that a massive fire broke out earlier this week at the abandoned hotel in the Catskill mountains that served as the basis for the film Dirty Dancing. The fire destroyed a building at the hotel.

In a post that was published on its Facebook account on Tuesday (August 16), the Liberty Fire Department stated that it had responded to multiple reports of an unknown type of fire at the property that formerly housed the Grossinger's Catskill Hotel, which had been shut down since 1986. According to the post, Liberty Fire Chief Mark Johnstone stated.

Firefighters were additionally hampered due to the property being overgrown and concrete barriers on the roadway which prevented apparatus being able to quickly turn around

The fire department reported that it fought the blaze for a number of hours before it was brought under control.

At the request of Town of Liberty Code Enforcement, an excavator was brought into the scene to knock down the structure once the fire was out. The cause of the Fire is currently under investigation by the NYSP and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire. Johnstone added.

The Grossinger's Hotel, which was once a well-liked vacation destination and was located in the town of Liberty in the Catskill Mountains, was forced to close due to financial difficulties. The hotel was less than two hours away from New York City.

According to NBC News, the writer of the movie "Dirty Dancing," Elenor Bergstein, spent a lot of time at Grossinger's when she was a child, and she has stated that the location served as an inspiration for the movie. The movie, on the other hand, was shot in both North Carolina and Virginia.