Midnight, a 9-year-old girl opened the door. Since then, no one has seen her

A nine-year-old Navajo girl is abducted in the middle of the night. Unsolved Mysteries

In Gallup, New Mexico, Anthonette Cayedito spent her childhood years residing with her mother, Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The young girl, who was 9 years old, was known as "Squirrel," and the color purple was her favorite. Anthonette was a caring, compassionate, and mature young lady, according to her family and friends; she had been making meals and watching her younger sisters while their mother, Penny, was at work by the time she was six years old. Penny took a night out on the town with her friends on April 5, 1986, so she hired a babysitter to watch her daughters. Penny got back to the house at midnight, sent the babysitter on her way, and went to sleep at 3 a.m. after chatting with Anthonette, whom she had allowed to stay up late.

Penny didn't know that Anthonette wasn't in her bed or even in the house until the next morning at seven o'clock, when she was rousing her children to get ready for Sunday School and that was the first thing she thought of. She reported her daughter missing at 11 in the morning, but authorities didn't start looking for her until the next day. At the time, there was no such thing as an Amber Alert, and the authorities wouldn't file a report on a missing person until at least 8 hours had passed. Penny said,

We went looking for her around the house, nothing. I didn’t start panicking until we checked with all the neighbors, went to every house and nobody had seen her.

Wendy, who was 5 at the time, said that someone knocked on the front door around 3 am, but she didn't answer it. After a few minutes, there was a second knock on the door. Anthonette got up this time, while Sadie and Wendy stayed in bed. When the fourth-grader asked, "Who's there?," a man said, "Uncle Joe." When Anthonette opened the door, two strange men grabbed her and put her in a brown van. Later on, Wendy reported to the authorities that she did not recognize those men. Although the girls did have an uncle by the name of Joe, he was not considered a suspect in the case. After only five days of intensive searching across the entire city, the search was called off. The disappearance of Anthonette is the oldest missing Indigenous persons case investigated by the FBI in the state of New Mexico.

Around 6:30 or 7 that morning, a neighbor noticed a man in a brown truck with New Mexico license plates pull up to the Cayedito house and walk up to the front door. Penny said she didn't know anyone with a brown van or truck, and she couldn't give a description of the man. After a year had passed, the Gallup Police Department got an unusual phone call. A young woman who identified herself as Anthonette reported that she was being detained against her will in Albuquerque. Then, all of a sudden, a man's voice could be heard yelling, "Who said you could use the phone!" After the scream, there was silence on the other end of the telephone.

The last time anyone saw Anthonette was in 1991, according to the reports. It was reported by a waitress at a restaurant in Carson City, Nevada that a ragged couple entered the establishment with a young daughter who appeared to be in distress. The young girl routinely dumped her utensils on the ground, and whenever the waitress picked them up, she gave the server a squeeze on the hand. After they had left, the waitress discovered a napkin below the girl's plate that had the words "Help me!" written on it. Call police."

Deputy Chief of Police John Allen said,

We haven’t had anything on this case for almost 10 years since the mother died. We’ve had several detectives look at this case over the years but haven’t been able to come up with anything new.

In 2016, the police made an announcement stating that they felt Penny may have known more about her daughter's appearance than what she admitted to having known. Despite this, the police have never explained what prompted them to reach their decision. They did, however, disclose that Penny had been subjected to a lie detector test but was unable to pass it. Penny may have known more about the disappearance of her daughter than she let on, but if this was the case, she took this information with her when she died in 1999, taking it to the grave with her.

Anthonette has been missing since April 6, 1986.