Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the world

A woman in Florida has grown her hair to an astounding 110 feet, making her the current world record holder for longest hair.

Asha is happy her locs are recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest in the world. Guinness World Records

The woman from Florida who now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest strands of hair said that the tendrils that make up her hair had now reached a length of 110 feet.The length of Asha Mandela's hair was measured at 19 feet and 6.5 inches in 2009, when she was granted the record for longest locks (locs), and the record-holder stated that her hair has now reached a length of 110 feet. Asha Mandela is 60 years old and holds the record for the longest locks (locs).

Asha, who currently resides in Clermont, revealed that she began the process of growing her hair more than four decades ago, when she migrated from Trinidad and Tobago to New York, in the United States. She told Guinness:

I don't like the term dreadlocks because I don't think there's anything dread about my lockst. I refer to my own hair as my royal crown of locs or my cobra.

Mandela stated that she normally wears a fabric sling around her neck to carry her hair in order to keep her tresses from dragging on the ground or putting strain on her neck

When I'm ready to go into my sleep chamber with my cobra baby, I would have them tied up in a little sack and we cuddle and talk to each other- Asha

Emmanuel Chege, Asha's husband and a professional lock stylist from Nairobi, Kenya, is responsible for the upkeep of Asha's hair on a weekly basis and puts in a significant amount of time doing so.

I will never see or feel that there's a time I would want to cut my hair. It's never going to happen. She said.