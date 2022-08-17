Tinder's new safety feature asks users to help the app do its job

Kath Lee

Tinder is providing users with an additional tool that can be added to their dating safety checklist: conducting a history check on a potential match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407nDO_0hJr33uA00
FilippoBacci/istockphoto

When it comes to trying to avoid any dangers associated with internet dating, many women take the following precautions: avoiding people whose profile images feature firearms or other types of weaponry. Maintaining as much of the conversation as possible within the app itself. Notifying authorities about a person who is abusive or harassing in their words. Refusing to give out their phone number before they have first spoken face to face with the other person. First dates should always take place in a public setting, and the location should always be disclosed to a trusted friend beforehand. In addition, the issues surrounding women's safety are of a higher priority. Women between the ages of 18 and 34 who have used online dating sites or apps are much more likely than men their age to say someone continued to contact them after they said they were not interested, called them an offensive name, or threatened to physically harm them, according to a survey that was conducted in 2020 by the Pew Research Center.

According to recent article from Accurate News Info, Tinder users now have an additional tool at their disposal for ensuring their own safety, namely the ability to conduct a background check on a potential match. The well-known dating application has formed a partnership with Garbo, which will provide information to users regarding whether or not their potential partner has been arrested, convicted of a violent crime, or listed on a sex offender registry in the United States. Any arrests or convictions that took place in a foreign country will be ignored.

Tinder is positioning this change as an improvement for the safety of its users, and it's possible that it will assist some daters in avoiding potentially risky situations. But it's also a change that says, "Hey, daters! Here's more work for you to do on top of what you're already doing to stay safe." Tinder does not provide any assistance to its users in the interpretation of these background checks, which may give them a false sense of security. Imagine for a moment that a background check reveals that there have been neither arrests nor convictions in the past. Does this necessarily imply that it is secure to get together? It's not that serious; it could just mean that this person is dangerous but hasn't been caught or convicted of anything yet.

A background check has the potential to raise unwarranted concerns as well. Should Tinder tell a person's potential mate if they've been arrested for a crime they didn't commit or if they've already served their time if they were wrongfully accused of committing a crime? Tinder's parent company, Match Group, has a head of safety and social advocacy named Tracey Breeden. When asked why Tinder was adding this feature rather than being more vigilant to root out bad actors on its platform, Breeden cited privacy concerns and legal limits on how much information the company can gather about its users. Breeden says that experts advised them that it is best to empower people with tools and information so that they can make their own decisions, adding that "background checks aren't for everyone."

Tinder claims that Garbo is designed to show results that are "relevant to the user's safety" and does not consider factors such as loitering, vagrancy, or possession of illegal drugs. Garbo charges $2.50 for each search, but Tinder is currently offering users two free searches. Garbo is upfront about the limitations of its background checks, stating that the company does not have complete access to arrest records from all 50 states in the United States. According to the Garbo website, "Background checks should not be viewed as a complete solution to safety; rather, they should be viewed as a tool in the safety tool belt." Additionally, the company recognizes that the vast majority of violent individuals are never brought before the legal system in any capacity.

The market for online dating services has been struggling for years to figure out how to address significant safety issues. Dating apps are frequently used by sexual predators to find potential victims. Investigations conducted by the media have revealed that there are no established guidelines for how companies should react to reports of harm caused after daters have deleted their apps.

Tinder has implemented a number of machine-learning features over the course of the past two years in an effort to increase its users' sense of security. The sender of a potentially offensive message will be prompted by the app to ask themselves, "Are you sure?" before sending the message. A prompt that asks, "Does this bother you?" may also be sent to recipients, along with the option to report someone if they are concerned about their safety.

Tinder claims that these tools have enabled the dating app to proactively catch harassing or offensive behavior on its platform. On the other hand, it is dependent on users to report inappropriate behavior. Tinder's decision to implement background checks is seen as more symbolic than substantive, according to Nicole Bedera, a sociologist at the University of Michigan who studies how colleges respond to reports of sexual assault. According to her, this is a way for Tinder to avoid taking responsibility for anything untoward that may occur after two people match with each other. Bedera is of the opinion that not very many people will take advantage of the new feature. A lot of people who use online dating already have their own screening process, which consists of things like Googling potential dates or checking them out on social media to make sure they are who they say they are.

Dating is such a laborious endeavor. When asked about the process of conducting background checks on potential dates prior to meeting up, she explains that it is "a lot of vetting to do to everyone."

Bedera also pointed out that there are significant racial disparities in the criminal justice system, including in how sexual and intimate partner violence are treated. This could lead to the reinforcing of negative stereotypes of people of color and the overestimation of the safety of white men. Tinder claims that it has been working on the partnership for more than a year, and that it is not connected to "The Tinder Swindler," the most recent user to make headlines involving the app. In a recent article from The Washington Post by Lisa Bonos, the widely watched documentary on Netflix describes how Shimon Hayut, posing as a diamond heir, allegedly met women on the app and then defrauded several of them out of millions of dollars. Scams involving romantic relationships are very common and are similar to the one that is being accused of being committed by Hayut. According to the FBI, victims of romance fraud lost a total of $1 billion in the year 2021.

At the very end of the documentary, it is mentioned that Hayut is still using Tinder. According to The Washington Post reported by Jennifer Hassan, the dating app terminated his account in February, not long after the movie was released. Because it took place in another country, the arrest of Hayut in 2019 for allegedly defrauding women would not have shown up in a background check conducted by Garbo. She received an email from Hinge, another dating app owned by Match Group, twenty minutes after her conversation with Bedera. The email informed her that one of her matches had been removed from the dating app due to information regarding "potentially fraudulent behavior."

The fact that she received this message brought a sigh of relief to her. She did, however, ponder the number of people who might have reported him or been negatively affected by his actions before he was removed. According to Bedera, the most effective way to mitigate the dangers posed by swiping would be to increase the size of the dating pool. Tinder's low barrier to entry — in order to sign up, all you need is a Google account or a phone number — is part of what makes it so appealing, as is the fact that it has millions of users all over the world. Tinder's reputation as a singles club open to everyone, rather than as an exclusive meeting place, is both the app's greatest strength and its greatest weakness. Finding the one you'll spend the rest of your life with on Tinder might be easier than figuring out how to engineer the ideal balance of critical mass and safety.

