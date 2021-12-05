Marengo Family Farm Creates Christmas Light Show Spectacular

Marengo, IL -- A family farm in Marengo is lighting up the nights' sky this Christmas season with a spectacular new light show.

Hanson Barn Christmas Lights Blue Color Katelyn S. Bolds

The Hanson farm buildings have been decked out with more than 45,000 pixel LEDs, 20 stage DMX fixtures, 3,000 feet of cables, and several stage lasers. The light show is synced to music, which people can tune into via a local radio station, 92.9FM.

This is the first year for the show, and Chris Hanson, owner and creator of the show, wanted to make it free for everyone to enjoy. Although, he says donations to pay the electricity bill are still appreciated and can be made on hansonbarn.com.

Green and Yellow Lights on Tractor Katelyn S. Bolds

The show has a current run-time of 15 minutes but songs are being added every day, so be sure to visit again for any new additions. Sam Bolds, a lighting designer and friend of the Hanson family, said their goal is to make the show up to 30 minutes with a variety of songs in each set.

A fan favorite has been established in the song "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen with choreographed lights.

Right now, they are encouraging people to come out from 6 pm to 9 pm to view the lights. Hours may vary but can be checked at the event website, which will be updated more regularly. Driveway parking may not always be available but you can still view the show by pulling off the side of the road. The show is ongoing through Dec. 31 and can be found at 5107 Thorne Rd.