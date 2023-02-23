Self Love Picture Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash

Do you struggle with self-love and your self-worth? Here are some incredible affirmations for self-love that truly work!

If you use these daily in your life, you will feel different. You will have more love for yourself and will feel more confident.

Do affirmations work for self-love?

YES! They absolutely do! The first positive affirmations I used were for self-love and it was so freeing once I felt the effect from them. It does take consistent practice, but they will work if you allow them to.

Can I manifest self-love?

I believe all of us started with manifestations to start loving ourselves. This is where true change and healing takes place.

Create an image of who you want to be and how you want to love yourself, and manifest it daily.

What’s the difference between self-love, self-worth, self-confidence and self-esteem?

Sometimes these are all used interchangeably, but it is important to note some differences.

Self-esteem is how you think and feel about yourself in relation to your personality, talents, appearance, etc. It is often how you judge yourself. This often changes all the time.

Self-worth involves more of your core and if you believe you have true value or worth. It is more stable than self-esteem and usually influences it.

Self-confidence focuses on how much you truly believe in yourself. If you often doubt yourself, you probably have low self-confidence, which then can relate to lower self-esteem as well.

Self-love seems to be a combination of them all. It involves how much you truly love yourself in entirety. It takes into consideration all your traits and your thoughts and feelings.

Are positive affirmations beneficial?

If you are using affirmations daily, they are incredibly beneficial.

You will feel a greater sense of self-worth, be happier, and so much more.

Daily Affirmations for Self-Love and Self-Worth

Here are some of the best positive affirmations for self-love and self-worth. While these can be great affirmations for confidence and success, these mantras will take you deeper and help you truly love your entire self more deeply.

You will find a few self-confidence affirmations and positive affirmations for self-esteem mixed in here as well to further help you along your journey.

Affirmations for Self-Love and Healing

I am proud of who I am. I am stronger because of my struggles. I will stay away from the negative influences in life. I chose to see the positives, even in tough times. Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. Peace and happiness are inside me. I deserve peace. I am doing my best, and that is enough. I choose to stop apologizing for being me. I release negative self-talk. I have the ability to overcome any challenge life gives me. I am enough. I am worthy. Everything is going to be okay. It is okay if I make a mistake. They happen but they do not define me. I will pick myself back up again.

Self-Love Manifestation Affirmations

I am loved. I am strong. I am beautiful. I am smart. I am wanted. I accept myself, flaws, and all. I am worthy of love. I love myself. I am a gift. I am confident. I am blessed. I am powerful. I am radiant. I am successful.

Gratitude Affirmations for Self-Love

I am grateful for the gifts in my life. I appreciate what I have in life right now. I am thankful for life’s challenges because they help to grow into the best version of me. I am grateful for this loving, healthy body I have. I am grateful that the Universe is working for my greater good. I am thankful for my gifts, and I am ready to put them to good use. Thankfulness and gratitude are part of who I am. I am grateful for who I am and all that I have. I am grateful to be kind to myself and love myself unconditionally. I am grateful for everything, the good and the bad, because it made me.

Positive Affirmations for Self-Esteem

I am beautiful inside and out. I am perfect just the way that I am. I love the person that I am, and the person that I am becoming. I am not less for my mistakes, I am more. I will learn from them. I accept and love myself for the way that I am. I accept myself unconditionally. I love and treasure my body. I recognize all of the good qualities I have. I have a high self-esteem. I am a great person.

Affirmations for Self-Worth

I am enough. I deserve to be appreciated. I deserve respect and loyalty. I am more than enough. My needs matter. I deserve good things to come to me. I am loved. By others and myself. I acknowledge my own self-worth. I am worthy of love. I am courageous and will fight off my fears. I am passionate and inspire others. I have always and will continue to try my best.

Self-Confidence Positive Affirmations

I will achieve my goals. I have beautiful gifts and qualities to offer the world. I am capable of achieving anything I put my mind to. I believe in myself and my abilities. My dreams are attainable. I am doing the best that I can. I am confident and value myself. I am growing and learning every day. I have the power to change the world. I am consistent in my hard work. My power is unlimited.

Spiritual Self-Love Affirmations

God loves me I am made in His image The more I love myself, the more I can love others as Christ does. My soul is beautiful. I can share my light with others today. I am a spiritually strong individual. I have a great purpose in life. I have infinite potential and worth.

Self-Love Mantras for My Body

I am happy just the way I am. I have a beautiful body. I accept my body just the way it is. My body does not define who I am. I approve of myself. I can strengthen and take care of my body. I am doing my best and that will always be enough. No one can make me feel bad about myself.

Choose from any of these affirmations and pick at least 5 to work on. Hang them up around your house or put them as your lock screen to see them multiple times a day. Read them every time you see them and repeat them out loud as often as you can.

Soon enough, you will be radiating with self-love and self-worth. You got this!