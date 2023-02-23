Easy 3-Ingredient Lavender Salve Recipe

DIY lavender salve Photo by Kate Tekurio

There are so many incredible benefits to a lavender salve, it is one of the best salves to always have with you wherever you go.

I make sure to keep mine with me in my diaper bag, purse, church bag, my bathroom and living room. I can’t live without it!

Lavender has long been used for its many medicinal and therapeutic benefits. For centuries, lavender has been used in salves and other topical products to improve skin health.

Here are many of the lavender salve benefits along with an incredible homemade lavender salve recipe!

Lavender Salve Benefits FAQs

How much essential oil do you put in salves?

This really all depends on the size of the batch you are making. When making this lavender salve, I used about 10-20 drops of essential oils per ½ cup of carrier oil. I used a lower ratio so my kids could use it as well!

What is salve made of?

Usually a DIY salve is made out of a carrier oil, beeswax, and essential oils. If you don’t like making salves with beeswax, you can also use candelilla wax for a vegan healing salve!

What are some proven health benefits of lavender?

Lavender has been studied and found effective as an anti-inflammatory, making it great for pain and skin health. There are plenty of benefits of lavender, which you can find down below!

What are the beauty benefits of lavender essential oils?

Using a lavender essential oil in your salve can help keep your skin clear of acne, super soft, and can also help reduce redness, making it super beneficial for your beauty!

Lavender Salve Benefits

Because lavender is such a powerhouse herb, it can be used for so many things and is incredibly beneficial for your entire body. Here are just some of the top lavender balm benefits!

Helps to Relieve Pain and Inflammation

One of the top lavender ointment benefits is to help with inflammation, which in turn helps with pain. It has been used for centuries to reduce inflammation and provide relief from pain [ source ].

Lavender salve contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds, which help to reduce swelling, stiffness, and pain [ source ].

Additionally, the salve helps to improve circulation and reduce inflammation, which can help to reduce swelling and provide relief from pain [ source ].

One study showed that when using lavender after a surgery, the pain relief was not immediate, but helped with long-term pain relief [ source ].

Promotes Relaxation and Aids in Better Sleep

Lavender salve has many relaxing and calming effects that can help promote better sleep. This is due to both the lavender essential oil and the infused lavender flowers.

When applied topically to the skin, the lavender salve can lead to an overall calming of the body, which can help those suffering from insomnia, anxiety, or just general restlessness [ source ].

The calming effects of lavender can also reduce stress, which is an important factor when it comes to getting a good night's rest [ source ].

Lavender has been known to help with relaxation and sleep for centuries, it’s no wonder a salve would too.

Treats Dry Skin and Soothes Itching

Another great benefit for using a lavender salve is to help soothe dry, itchy skin. This is something I struggle with so much, so when I found out my diy lavender salve could help with that, I used it all the time!

The lavender oil in the salve has natural moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, which means it can help to reduce redness and irritation from dry skin. The salve is also a great way to provide natural relief from the itching caused by many skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and rashes, as lavender essential oil is known to help with that.

Helps to Heal Wounds and Insect Bites

Lavender is a natural antiseptic, making it an ideal ingredient for salves. The antiseptic properties of lavender can help protect your skin from infection, as well as soothe and heal abrasions, burns, and other skin irritations.

This all-natural lavender salve can be applied directly to the wound or to the insect bite to help soothe the area and promote healing. It is also beneficial for treating minor cuts, scrapes and burns. Lavender salve is a great natural remedy for minor injuries and skin irritations and can help to reduce the time it takes for wounds to heal, sometimes better than the alternatives like this study showed [ source ].

Aids in Treating Skin Conditions like Eczema and Psoriasis

The antiseptic properties of lavender can help to reduce inflammation, making it a great choice for those who suffer from inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis.

Lavender also contains antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties which help to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation. It can help to reduce the redness and itching associated with these conditions. A lavender salve can also help to speed up the healing process and promote the growth of new skin cells [ source ].

Stimulates Hair Growth

Some studies also found lavender to be very effective in helping new hair growth, making it the perfect option for moms who suffer from postpartum hair loss [ source ].

Lavender salve is a natural and effective hair care treatment that has been shown to stimulate hair growth and reduce hair loss. Studies have demonstrated that lavender oil, a key ingredient in the salve, has the ability to increase blood circulation in the scalp. This, in turn, provides nutrients to the hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth [ source ].

Lavender is also known to reduce inflammation in the scalp and help heal any scalp damage that could be contributing to hair loss.

Helps Heal Sunburns

Lavender salve is an excellent natural remedy for treating sunburns. Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe the skin and reduce redness, while its antimicrobial properties help protect against infections. Additionally, it is known to promote healing, which can help the skin recover faster from sunburns.

I found so much relief from using a lavender salve I made when I was living in Hawaii from all the sunburns I got!

Helps Treats Acne

One of the more popular benefits of lavender salve is its ability to treat acne. Acne is caused by bacteria and inflammation, and the antimicrobial and antiseptic properties of lavender help to reduce the bacteria and inflammation, thereby reducing the severity of the acne [ source ].

Lavender also helps to reduce the appearance of redness and scarring associated with acne. Additionally, lavender is known to be very gentle on the skin, making it an ideal treatment for those with sensitive skin.

I make a special facial lotion bar to use every night to help with my acne, and I always make sure to include lavender infused oil and lavender essential oil. It turns out to be very similar to this handmade lavender salve!

Reduce Stress and Anxiety

One of the key benefits of using lavender salve is its ability to reduce stress and anxiety. Lavender has been used for centuries to help those suffering from anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders [ source ].

The essential oil found in lavender contains calming properties that can help soothe the mind and body while providing a sense of peace and relaxation. Research has also shown that lavender oil can reduce feelings of nervousness and aggressiveness, as well as lower blood pressure [ source ].

Lavender oil can also be used to treat insomnia and help users get a better night’s sleep [ source ].

Helps Slow Down Fungus Growth

Finally, due to the antifungal properties of lavender, it can help slow down fungus growth as well. Most types of lavender have antifungal properties, but research is slowly showing that certain types help with more specific infections.

One study found lavender oil to be very effective with helping combat skin and nail infections [ source ].

Another found Lavandula angustifolia effective for candida yeast infections [ source ].

This study found Lavandula viridis, a type of lavender found in Portuguese to be great for dermatophytosis and candidiasis infections [ source ].

Easy Homemade Lavender Salve Recipe to Try!

Now that you know all about the lavender salve benefits, here is an incredibly easy DIY lavender salve recipe to make on your own! It doesn’t require any special ingredients and only needs 3 ingredients!

Following this recipe will make 3 2 oz ins

3 ingredients for lavender salve recipe Photo by Kate Tekurio

Ingredients

1 cup lavender infused oil

2 ½ tablespoons beeswax pellets

15 drops of lavender essential oil

Microwave safe bowl

Spatula

3 2oz tins

Instructions

Pour the beeswax pellets into the lavender-infused oil. Microwave for 30 seconds and then stir for 30 seconds. I found it very effective in not overheating the beeswax by actually stirring for 30 seconds. Repeat until all the pellets have melted. (You can also use a double broiler too). Once it is all melted, add in your 15 drops of lavender essential oil and stir until it is mixed thoroughly. I also like to add in some vitamin e oil to help keep it longer as it acts as a preservative, but is not a preservative itself. It basically slows down the oxidation process. Pour the mixture into a tin or glass container. Let it sit with the lid off for 4-5 hours or until it is completely hard. I usually let it sit overnight. Put on the lid and keep it in a dark place without much humidity, and it can last up to a year. Putting it in the fridge can also make it last longer.

Tips for Making a DIY Lavender Salve

The infused lavender oil can be made with any type of carrier oil. This recipe used avocado oil. You can use coconut oil, olive oil, jojoba oil, etc. I love avocado oil for the incredible benefits for skin!

You do not have to use essential oils, but the lavender essential oil is a powerful ingredient and will give you a nice smell and lots more benefits!

If you want this to be a vegan recipe, swap out beeswax pellets for candelilla wax.

You can use the double boiler method to heat up the beeswax and infused lavender oil if you prefer that over using a microwave.

Use more beeswax pellets if you want a harder salve and less if you want a softer ointment. I prefer the ratio of beeswax to oil in salve to be about 1 cup oil to 2 tablespoons of beeswax. I like it runnier than most salves you’ll find.

How to Use a Lavender Salve

There are so many incredible ways you can use a lavender salve! Here are just a few lavender salve uses to get you started:

Use as a lavender hand salve! Whenever your hands get a bit dry, rub and have super soft skin once again! This is my favorite way to use my homemade salve for dry skin.

You can also use a lavender salve as a diaper cream for your little one. It can help with their diaper rash and keep their bum nice and clean!

If you are having back pain, try using this to see if it brings you some relief. I use it sometimes for my back pain.

Use it as a sleep cream to help relax you before going to bed.

Instead of Neosporin, use this on cuts and scrapes. It has become our “Owie Lotion” for our toddlers who love using it whenever they get hurt. I love that I can use natural health to keep them safe!

Have an itchy bug bite? Try using this lavender salve to see if it helps take away the itch!

Forgot your lip balm? This DIY lavender salve recipe below is very similar to my homemade lavender balm, so you can use it for your chapped lips too!

Many have found using a lavender ointment to be helpful with eczema and psoriasis as well.

If you struggle with anxiety, try using this as a relaxing lotion whenever you get scared. I like to add Palo Santo essential oil to my lavender salve to help with my anxiety.

Ouch got a sunburn? Rub on your homemade lavender cream to find some nice relief from your sunburn and help heal it faster!

Make Your Own Homemade Lavender Salve Today!

Lavender salve is such a versatile and powerful cream that can be used for a myriad of things. It's a natural product that doesn't contain any harsh chemicals, making it safe and gentle to use, even for your toddlers!

Whether you want to soothe aching muscles, fight skin irritation, or just enjoy the calming scent, lavender salve is an excellent solution.

Because there are so many incredible lavender salve benefits, it is one of the many herbal salve recipes I will always have in stock at my home. Try out this homemade lavender salve recipe and see if you love it just as much as I do!